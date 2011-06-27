  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Astro Cargo
Overview
See Astro Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3998 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height75.9 in.
Maximum payload1952.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Astral Silver Metallic
  • Med Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Med Beige
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Ghost White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Tan
  • Med Gray
  • Med Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Gray
See Astro Cargo Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles