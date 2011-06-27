Used 1992 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Astro Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161716
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg15/20 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.378.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG161716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length176.8 in.186.8 in.186.8 in.
Gross weight5800 lbs.5600 lbs.5850 lbs.
Height74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Maximum payload1945.0 lbs.1983.0 lbs.1934.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
