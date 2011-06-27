  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Astro Cargo
Overview
See Astro Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height74.3 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Length168.8 in.
Width77.0 in.
Curb weight3320 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
See Astro Cargo Inventory

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles