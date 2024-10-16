2025 Nissan Murano First Look: An Ariya With a Gas Engine

Goodbye, CVT

Unlike many contemporary Nissans with continuously variable automatic transmissions (CVTs), the outgoing Murano didn't stumble all over itself or lack for acceleration. Props go to the tried-and-true V6 underhood — it made sufficient thrust throughout the rev range, so the CVT never exhibited the surging effect you usually get with CVTs paired with underpowered engines.

But the V6 is gone for 2025. Instead, the Murano is driven by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder featuring Nissan's trick variable-compression technology. In theory, a variable compression ratio should deliver ultra-competitive fuel economy and acceleration figures (depending on how you're driving the car) but in reality, we've found that Nissan and Infiniti models that use this VC-Turbo engine aren't any quicker or more efficient than their rivals. Essentially, a technological milestone that isn't any better than the simpler solutions rivals offer.

But the Murano has an ace up its sleeve: Instead of a CVT, it uses a nine-speed conventional automatic. It's possible that the unremarkable performance we've noted in other vehicles with the VC-Turbo/CVT combo is solved by the transmission swap. We're less impressed by the Murano's output stats, however. The new turbo-four produces 241 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque; the old V6 made 260 hp and 240 lb-ft. We don't expect ultimate performance to be significantly different, then. Nissan is also targeting an EPA rating of 23 mpg combined (23 city/24 highway) for both front- and all-wheel-drive applications. Compared to the old Murano's 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway), we can see the combined figures stay the same, while the city rating jumps and the highway estimate falls mightily. So if you're doing a lot of urban driving, the new Murano comes out on top, but highway drivers might want to think twice.