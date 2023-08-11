Kia EV6 GT vs. Dodge Challenger Black Ghost: New-School vs. Old-School U-Drags

In this day and age, there are two schools of thought when it comes to going really fast. Using a honking great V8 with a blower strapped on top of it, the limited-edition Dodge Challenger Black Ghost takes the old-school approach. Boasting a ridiculous 807 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque, the Dodge is the last of a boisterous breed, and by the look of it, appears to be insulted at what we've lined up alongside of it. That other vehicle (I guess you could call it the challenger, too) favors the new-school approach to rapid acceleration. The Kia EV6 GT converts electricity into 576 hp and 545 lb-ft and puts it to the ground via two electric motors and all-wheel drive. If that seems like a bit of a mismatch, wait until you find out that the Kia weighed in 317 pounds heavier than the Dodge. Is it even worth lining these two up for a U-Drag shootout? I guess you'll have to watch the video to see if numbers tell the whole story.