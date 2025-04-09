New Tesla Model Y Price Now Starts at $50K

Tesla released pricing for its updated-for-2026 Model Y this week. The new Model Y costs $50,380 including $1,350 for destination and before you factor in the $7,500 federal tax credit. This still makes the standard Model Y considerably less expensive than the Model Y Launch Edition we purchased earlier this year, which set us back $61,380. That trim included the $8,000 Full Self-Driving (FSD) option. Add the FSD option on to this variant and you’re looking at a $58,380 Model Y — a $3,000 reward for your patience.

The standard Model Y is available in a single configuration: Long Range All-Wheel Drive. It’s offered in six colors and comes with 19-inch wheels that help it achieve an EPA-estimated range of 327 miles, a number we verified in testing. The optional 20-inch wheels reduce the range to a Tesla-estimated 303 miles. Other options include a roof rack, all-weather floor mats and a center console tray.

The updated Model Y is among our highest-rated electric SUVs. Its combination of ample range, utilitarian interior and great road manners stand out in a segment filled with solid competition. We anticipate the release of future variants with different range and drive configurations to broaden its scope.