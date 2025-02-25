Kia Telluride Cargo Test: How Much Can You Fit Behind the Third Row?

Like the Traverse, Honda Pilot and several other three-row crossovers, the Telluride has an underfloor storage area. Whether you can use it to expand the area above for carrying cargo does depend on some factors.

First, as you can see here, Kia thoughtfully engineered this area to swallow the cargo cover cartridge that plugs in over the folded third-row seat. If this was a two-row SUV cargo test, I'd be singing its praises as you don't need to store the cargo cover someplace else in order to enjoy max capacity. Here, it's in the way. So is the cargo floor itself. Unlike in the Pilot, the Telluride's cannot just drop down and sit atop the lower floor if you forget to leave it behind.

As such, I'll be conducting two tests today: One with the floor in place and the other with the floor and cargo cover removed.

OK, there'll actually be a third test, but I'll explain that later.

Before we begin, here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.