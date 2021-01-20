Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for January

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for January

Save on Monthly Payments or Get Cash Back

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for January

We're focusing on deals on widely available 2021 models to kick off the new year, but we're just scratching the surface. You'll find heavy incentives on remaining 2020 inventory right now across automakers, but that inventory is running dry and vehicles may be hard to find in your area. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.

Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.

2021 Honda CR-V

Honda is offering 0% APR for up to 48 months on our top-rated small SUV, the 2021 CR-V. The Honda CR-V is easy to recommend since its spunky turbocharged engine and comfortable, roomy interior with tons of cargo space make it a strong pick. Read more about the 2021 CR-V

See CR-V models for sale near you
See all Honda incentives in your area

2021 Toyota Avalon

Toyota is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the 2021 Avalon, our top-rated large sedan. Redesigned for 2019, the latest Toyota Avalon is off to a promising start. A cushioned ride and a hushed cabin make the Avalon well suited to commutes and road trips, while its interior provides plenty of room to spread out.  Read more about the 2021 Avalon

See Avalon models for sale near you
See all Toyota incentives in your area

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevy is offering 0% APR for up to 84 months plus $7,000 cash, or up to $8,500 in customer cash, on the 2021 Bolt EV. When it launched, the Chevrolet Bolt leapfrogged the electric vehicle competition with its huge 238-mile range, quick acceleration and approachable price. Even with more competitors now, the Bolt is certainly worth checking out if you're in the market for an EV. Read more about the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

See Bolt EV models for sale near you
See all Chevrolet incentives in your area

2021 Jeep Compass

Jeep is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months plus a cash allowance ranging from $750 to $2,750 on the 2021 Compass. This small SUV distinguishes itself from the pack with easy-to-use technology features, a roomy back seat and better-than-average off-road abilities. Read more about the 2021 Compass

See Compass models for sale near you
See all Jeep incentives in your area

2020 Subaru Ascent

Subaru is offering 0% APR for up to 63 months on the 2021 Ascent. If your family has outgrown the Forester or Outback, the three-row Subaru Ascent could hit the spot. It doesn't have the roomiest third row, but it's got plenty of that distinctive Subaru character. Read more about the 2021 Ascent

See Ascent models for sale near you
See all Subaru incentives in your area

2021 Kia K5

Kia is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months plus a $750 loyalty or competitor bonus on the brand-new K5. The Kia K5 has the style and substance to stand apart from other midsize sedans. It's incredibly easy to drive, with a great suspension and an exceptionally quiet cabin that make it comfortable for long trips. Read more about the 2021 K5

See K5 models for sale near you
See all Kia incentives in your area

2021 Nissan Rogue

Nissan is offering 0% APR for up to 36 months plus $500 cash on the newly redesigned Rogue. Nissan's Rogue scores well for the qualities most people consider priorities for a small SUV. It's comfortable and practical and comes with a lot of features for the money. Read more about the 2021 Rogue

See Rogue models for sale near you
See all Nissan incentives in your area

2021 Cadillac XT6

Cadillac is offering 0.9% APR for up to 60 months plus up to $2,250 cash back on the XT6. The Cadillac XT6 is a sharp-looking midsize three-row SUV. Appealing tech features and a comfortable cabin impart good initial impressions, but its drivability is underwhelming. Read more about the 2021 Cadillac XT6

See XT6 models for sale near you
See all Cadillac incentives in your area

2021 Genesis G70

Genesis is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the G70. This small sport sedan captures some of the performance-based magic historically associated with the BMW 3 Series. The tight back seat keeps this from being a good pick for a family car, but the G70 remains a strong choice for an entry-level luxury car. Read more about the 2021 G70

See Genesis G70 models for sale near you
See all Genesis incentives in your area

2021 Ram 1500

Ram is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months and a cash allowance of up to $4,000 on some versions of our top-rated truck, the Ram 1500. The Ram 1500's coil-spring rear suspension is a unique feature in the segment, giving this truck a smooth ride without compromising on hauling or towing capacity. Read more about the 2021 Ram 1500

See Ram 1500 models for sale near you
See all Ram incentives in your area

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevy is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months plus $2,500 cash on the 2021 Silverado 1500. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a versatile full-size pickup that can be a competent workhorse and a plush people-mover at the same time. However, this jack-of-all-trades truck doesn't excel in any particular area. Read more about the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado1500

See Silverado 1500 models for sale near you
See all Chevrolet incentives in your area

Will Kaufmanby

As content strategist and news editor, Will makes sure you get the content you need to pick the best car for you right now, and product news so you know what's down the road.