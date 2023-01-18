Is Our 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid's Fuel Economy Still Disappointing After 20,000 Miles?

We checked in at 10,000 miles to tell you that our long-term 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid wasn't delivering on its expected fuel economy. It was disappointing. After another 10,000 miles we're back to say that things are looking (a little) better.

Still not 24 mpg, but closer

From mile 1 to 10,000, our concern was that the PowerBoost F-150 very rarely delivered the 24 mpg combined (24 city/24 highway) advertised on its window sticker. During this time we averaged 19.3 mpg. From mile 10,000 to 20,000, we averaged 21.7 mpg. We hit the elusive 24 mpg just twice, and both by rounding up (23.6 mpg and 23.9 mpg). But over a week of unbelievable patience, editor Jake Sundstrom eked out 25.6 mpg, the highest we've seen so far. Our lifetime average now sits at 20.4 mpg.