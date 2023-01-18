We set a new fuel economy record of 25.6 mpg on one tank.
After 20,000 miles, our overall average is well below the EPA estimate of 24 mpg.
But we took it over 700 miles on a single fill-up.
Is Our 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid's Fuel Economy Still Disappointing After 20,000 Miles?
Our truck is setting new records, but it's still not close enough to EPA estimates
We checked in at 10,000 miles to tell you that our long-term 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid wasn't delivering on its expected fuel economy. It was disappointing. After another 10,000 miles we're back to say that things are looking (a little) better.
Still not 24 mpg, but closer
From mile 1 to 10,000, our concern was that the PowerBoost F-150 very rarely delivered the 24 mpg combined (24 city/24 highway) advertised on its window sticker. During this time we averaged 19.3 mpg. From mile 10,000 to 20,000, we averaged 21.7 mpg. We hit the elusive 24 mpg just twice, and both by rounding up (23.6 mpg and 23.9 mpg). But over a week of unbelievable patience, editor Jake Sundstrom eked out 25.6 mpg, the highest we've seen so far. Our lifetime average now sits at 20.4 mpg.
Another small win
The Edmunds F-150 Hybrid had another surprise since our last update. We had two separate tanks of over 600 miles, which is notable. But during his aforementioned seven-day stretch of fuel-efficient zen, Jake also drove the Ford 700.3 miles on one tank of gas. He credits the truck's displayed 91.6 miles of electric driving, which it calculates by adding the distance spent traveling under the electric motor's power. We think he's taken our friendly competition too far. Regardless, he made his point. It can be done. So what does 29.701 gallons of gasoline go for these days?
Edmunds says
Our overall experience with the F-150 continues to be a positive one. Aside from one warranty repair, we haven't seen the reliability gremlins some others have posted online. Still, an mpg nudge in the right direction doesn't let the PowerBoost off the hook. We remain unimpressed in this area. But maybe it's an excuse to extend our test another 10,000 miles.