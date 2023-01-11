Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car 2023: The Finalists

The electric future many have been looking forward to (and some have been dreading) isn't really the future anymore. It's the right here, right now. And automakers are rolling out new EVs at a growing pace. Should you find yourself in the market for an electric car, there are plenty of options, but we've narrowed it down to three wildly different choices as our 2023 finalists for the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car award. The winner will be crowned January 18, 2023, but read on to find out what makes each of these EVs so great in its own right.

2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The Porsche Taycan has already taken home an Edmunds Top Rated award, but it was in the luxury EV category. This year, we're doing away with that category and considering all electric cars, luxury or not, for this award. But the Porsche has what it takes to win here, too, especially in wagon-shaped Cross Turismo guise. The Taycan Cross Turismo is a fabulous EV. It's fun to drive, looks like a rolling concept car, and loads up a plush interior with far more storage and passenger space than its sedan counterpart. Its only real knock? The range, or lack thereof. Not a single Taycan Cross Turismo will go farther than 240 miles on a single charge per the EPA. That said, if everything else is such a knockout, the Taycan shouldn't have any trouble warding off its competition.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

Especially when that competition comes in the form of a cheap hatchback from Chevrolet, right? Wrong. The Bolt is one of the most impressive bargains on the market right now. It starts at $27,495 and gets more range than any Taycan Cross Turismo on the market — the Bolt, according to the EPA, is able to go 249 miles on a single charge. No, it isn't flashy or loaded with nice leather, but it does serve as a near perfect entry point into EVs, especially for city dwellers. The Bolt is an important car because, at its price, it has the chance to expose more people to electric cars than any other EV on sale at the moment. Throw in the fact that it's space-efficient, better to look at than its predecessor, and offers a more than acceptable range figure and you have yourself an Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car finalist through and through.

2023 Tesla Model 3

We can't really talk about electric cars without mentioning Tesla. It's set the standard in this segment for years now, and the competition is just now catching up. Plus, constant software improvements mean Tesla never slows down. The Model 3 is one of the brand's more compelling vehicles too. It features great range, good interior space, inoffensive styling, and a massive suite of tech features that its buyers love. It's simply the benchmark in this category, and the one the likes of the BMW i4 and coming Hyundai Ioniq 6 need measure up to. The Model 3 is a stalwart, but is that status enough to take home the crown? We'll find out soon enough.