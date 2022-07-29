Honda CR-V Fights Off Mazda CX-50, Kia Sportage

The CR-V is easy to climb into and get familiar with. There is no learning curve to driving, operating the controls or loading people or items inside. That's how it should be for a small SUV. There's also a smooth ride and no pricey upgrade in order to get more power or better fuel economy.

What are the benefits of a Kia Sportage or Mazda CX-50?

There are still good reasons to buy a Sportage or CX-50. In the case of the Sportage, its cargo space essentially equals that of the CR-V, which is no mean feat. There are also nifty tech features available, like slick swipe-actuated displays and a 12.3-inch touchscreen that puts both the screens in the CR-V and the CX-50 to shame.

As for the CX-50, it admirably walks the line between premium and sporty if you're willing to pay the price. The standard all-wheel drive and excellent turbocharged performance make it a blast to drive, while the interior is full of soft materials and delightful stitching. Though cargo space is modest by segment standards, it's still probably generous enough for most people's needs.

Edmunds says

The CX-50 and Sportage are excellent additions to an already stacked class. Yet the CR-V reigns supreme for families despite its advanced age. We look forward to testing the upcoming 2023 CR-V to see whether it can maintain Honda's tradition of small SUV excellence.