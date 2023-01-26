This Is Every New Car Coming in 2023, From A-Z

Let's start off with a favorite, sports cars. There are plenty of new, fast machines on their way. The Lotus Emira, a new Ford Mustang and a new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 all spring to mind. But more affordable performance cars are headed your way, too. The new Civic Type R isn't exactly cheap, but it is worth its near $44,000 price tag. There's also the new Toyota GR Corolla, a manual-transmission variant of the Toyota Supra, and the new BMW M2. OK, so none of these can beat the value that the Toyota GR86, Subaru BRZ and Mazda Miata represent, but they're still not completely out of the realm of possibility, and they're all new in 2023.

Trucks are also getting a shakeup this year. Chevrolet is on its way to rolling out the new Silverado EV. At launch it will be sold in two trims, the Work Truck WT model and the top-of-the-line RST model. More trims will come later on this year. But that's not all Chevrolet will have on offer in 2023. There's a new Colorado coming. It packs a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with three different power outputs and a plethora of trims, including the ZR2 Desert Boss. But it's not just Chevy having all the fun. Ford is coming out with a new Ranger, and this time America will finally get the Raptor variant.

Luxury cars get a shakeup, too. The BMW 7 Series and i7 are all-new for 2023, and there's a new Range Rover Sport, a supercharged version of the Cadillac Escalade, and a longer, eight-passenger version of the Land Rover Defender called the 130 for those who prefer luxe SUVs. The Rolls Royce Phantom even gets a new face and new options for 2023. If luxury cars aren't really of interest, there's always the regular deluge of new crossovers and SUVs to pick from.

Mazda is rolling out an all-new SUV, the CX-90, with a turbocharged straight-six engine, and Ford, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Chevrolet, Lincoln, and plenty of other brands are putting out new or significantly revised SUVs for the new model year. We don't have a particular favorite, but we wouldn't say no to some time in the new Bronco Raptor.