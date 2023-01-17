After a fairly quiet 2022, Mazda is on the move. The brand confirmed late last year that a new full-size three-row SUV called the CX-90 is coming in 2023. The full reveal is just a couple of weeks away on January 31, but Mazda has taken to dropping little morsels of information on the new CX-90 before its big reveal. Today the brand announced what will be powering its new SUV, and it isn't batteries.

As we suspected, the 2024 CX-90 will be powered by a new turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder engine. It will make 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and the engine is meant for the brand's larger platforms. It will deliver its power to the road via a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. There's no word on whether Mazda has decided to (finally) ditch the six-speed automatic it has used in nearly all of its cars for this generation of products, but we're hoping the new engine comes mated to a new transmission with more than six gears.

The engine has been branded the e-Skyactiv Turbo engine, and the "e-" designation comes thanks to a new mild hybrid system that will be paired to the inline-six. The mild hybrid setup will help boost efficiency without costing the car performance, according to Mazda. It also helps smooth out the powertrain and make features like automatic engine stop-start feel far more seamless. Mazda also noted that Kinematic Posture Control, a feature that is essentially a brake-actuated torque vectoring system first launched on the 2022 Miata, will also come standard on the CX-90. We'll know even more about the new CX-90 at the end of the month, so stay tuned for the big Mazda's full reveal.