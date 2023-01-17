Skip to main content
2024 Mazda CX 90 teaser image front exterior

2024 Mazda CX-90 New Engine, Horsepower and Torque Revealed

This upcoming SUV is the most powerful Mazda ever

  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The CX-90 will get a new 3.3-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine.
  • That new engine makes 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.
  • That makes it the most powerful engine ever developed by Mazda.

After a fairly quiet 2022, Mazda is on the move. The brand confirmed late last year that a new full-size three-row SUV called the CX-90 is coming in 2023. The full reveal is just a couple of weeks away on January 31, but Mazda has taken to dropping little morsels of information on the new CX-90 before its big reveal. Today the brand announced what will be powering its new SUV, and it isn't batteries.

As we suspected, the 2024 CX-90 will be powered by a new turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder engine. It will make 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and the engine is meant for the brand's larger platforms. It will deliver its power to the road via a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. There's no word on whether Mazda has decided to (finally) ditch the six-speed automatic it has used in nearly all of its cars for this generation of products, but we're hoping the new engine comes mated to a new transmission with more than six gears.

The engine has been branded the e-Skyactiv Turbo engine, and the "e-" designation comes thanks to a new mild hybrid system that will be paired to the inline-six. The mild hybrid setup will help boost efficiency without costing the car performance, according to Mazda. It also helps smooth out the powertrain and make features like automatic engine stop-start feel far more seamless. Mazda also noted that Kinematic Posture Control, a feature that is essentially a brake-actuated torque vectoring system first launched on the 2022 Miata, will also come standard on the CX-90. We'll know even more about the new CX-90 at the end of the month, so stay tuned for the big Mazda's full reveal.

Edmunds says

It sounds like Mazda won't lose any of the zoom-zoom spirit that makes its cars so fun to drive with its next generation of products.

