Tesla Recalls 1.1 Million Vehicles to Fix Power Window Issue

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system. The automaker says this software update "enhances the calibration of the vehicles [sic] automatic window reversal system behavior" and is free of charge. Owners of these models may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-22-00-013 for more information.
Tesla filed the recall itself, meaning it wasn't instigated by the NHTSA; the number of potentially involved vehicles is 1,096,762 and 100% of them are estimated to have this defect.
"On September 12, 2022, Tesla determined that the pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results exceeded the requirements of FMVSS 118, Section 5 (automatic reversal systems), depending on spring force and rod configuration. Accordingly, Tesla made a determination to issue a voluntary recall," says the NHTSA in its documentation from September 19.