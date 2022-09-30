Skip to main content
Tesla

Tesla Recalls 1.1 Million Vehicles to Fix Power Window Issue

Tesla has already blasted out an over-the-air software update to fix the problem

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Tesla Recalls 1.1 Million Vehicles to Fix Power Window Issue
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career.
  • During standard testing, Tesla technicians discovered a potential issue with its automatic window reversal system.
  • The EV manufacturer has pushed out an over-the-air software update to fix the problem.
  • More than 1 million 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles are affected.

In August, Tesla technicians spotted a problem with its vehicles during conformity of production testing, which confirms the specification and performance as promised by the manufacturer. The automatic window reversal system that protects passengers' limbs and digits from pinches didn't react as expected, and that could be a big problem for anyone who likes their appendages intact.

This is the eighth recall of the Model 3 this year alone, but Tesla is earmarking nearly 1.1 million vehicles from across its model range for failing to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 118, section 5 — the automatic reversal systems of power-operated window, partition or roof panel systems. The affected vehicles include 2017-2022 Model 3s, 2020-2021 Model Ys, and 2021-2022 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs. Vehicles built after September 13, 2022, have already received a software update and are not part of this recall.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system. The automaker says this software update "enhances the calibration of the vehicles [sic] automatic window reversal system behavior" and is free of charge. Owners of these models may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-22-00-013 for more information.

Tesla filed the recall itself, meaning it wasn't instigated by the NHTSA; the number of potentially involved vehicles is 1,096,762 and 100% of them are estimated to have this defect.

"On September 12, 2022, Tesla determined that the pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results exceeded the requirements of FMVSS 118, Section 5 (automatic reversal systems), depending on spring force and rod configuration. Accordingly, Tesla made a determination to issue a voluntary recall," says the NHTSA in its documentation from September 19.

"The terminology is outdated & inaccurate. This is a tiny over-the-air software update. To the best of our knowledge, there have been no injuries," he said.

The NHTSA concurs that Tesla isn't aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries or deaths related to this potential malfunction.

Edmunds says

This seems like a pretty easy fix with a painless over-the-air software update. In the meantime, watch your fingers. 

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career.

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates

New vehicle highlights

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
Photo Sponsored By
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
Learn More
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
2022 Toyota Prius
2022 Toyota Prius
Learn More at Toyota.com
The BMW X Range
The BMW X Range
Learn More at BMWUSA.com
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge
Buy or sell a car
Buy or sell a car