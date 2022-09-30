Tesla Recalls 1.1 Million Vehicles to Fix Power Window Issue

In August, Tesla technicians spotted a problem with its vehicles during conformity of production testing, which confirms the specification and performance as promised by the manufacturer. The automatic window reversal system that protects passengers' limbs and digits from pinches didn't react as expected, and that could be a big problem for anyone who likes their appendages intact.

This is the eighth recall of the Model 3 this year alone, but Tesla is earmarking nearly 1.1 million vehicles from across its model range for failing to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 118, section 5 — the automatic reversal systems of power-operated window, partition or roof panel systems. The affected vehicles include 2017-2022 Model 3s, 2020-2021 Model Ys, and 2021-2022 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs. Vehicles built after September 13, 2022, have already received a software update and are not part of this recall.