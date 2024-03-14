The contenders

We'll start with the least expensive of the bunch: the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata, which comes in at a base price of $30,150 (including destination). Of course, that's for the soft-top Sport model; the version we're testing is the $41,375 Miata Club RF. We're letting it slide, though, since the RF is mechanically identical to its soft-top sibling, and you can get an MX-5 Miata Club roadster for less than $35,000.

Some say "the answer is always Miata," and with good reason: This is one of the most fun cars out there. Its 2.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-four might only make 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque, but this flickable little sports car sure knows how to use it, with a slick six-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel drive, and an almost hilarious amount of body roll that gives you a great sense of speed.

Next up is the other rear-wheel-drive contender: Subaru's charming little BRZ. Sure, we could've included its brother from another mother, the Toyota GR86, but inviting Subie to this competition meant we could dig into the BRZ's new tS trim, which adds a few small tweaks for an overall better car.