Honda Civic Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated Car 2025

Highly recommended: Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Why is the E-Class highly recommended?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class got a full redesign in 2024 that dramatically improved the interior, added more driver aids as standard features, and set the benchmark for driving comfort. The optional air suspension and adaptive dampers are as close to a magic carpet as modern cars get — we wish everything rode this well, but that's the charm of the E-Class. It's plenty powerful too. In Edmunds' vehicle testing, we took the six-cylinder E 450 from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.

What stood out?

The E-Class has a lot of tech. The standard digital instrument cluster and 14.4-inch touchscreen display a ton of information, and Mercedes' voice controls are among the best of any automaker. The optional Superscreen combines a 12.3-inch passenger-side touchscreen with the center touchscreen under a single pane of glass. If you don't love tech, you don't have to have it, but there's no denying the wow factor.