- The Honda Civic Hybrid is named Edmunds Top Rated Car 2025.
- The Civic earns this award because of its impressive fuel economy, great driving dynamics and affordable price.
- Highly recommended runners-up include the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Toyota Camry.
Honda Civic Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated Car 2025
The all-new sedan combines impressive mpg and power to take its place at the top of the pack
Why did the Honda Civic Hybrid win?
The latest Civic may be the best Honda has ever produced. It's available as a sedan or roomy hatchback, is fun to drive, and has a top-notch interior. It's even more compelling with its new-for-2025 hybrid powertrain, which returned an astounding 49 mpg in Edmunds' real-world testing. The Civic Hybrid is a perfectly balanced compact sedan and, frankly, might be all the car you ever really need. Frugal, fun and affordable, this is one of those rare instances where buyers get to have their cake and eat it too.
"An interior that punches well above its price tag, incredible efficiency, and it's great to drive. How can you argue with that?"
— Nick Yekikian, senior news editor
What stood out?
Unlike most hybrids, the Honda Civic Hybrid doesn't feel like a compromise. Frustrated with gas prices? The Civic Hybrid's 49 mpg makes those painful gas visits much fewer and farther between. Want something fun to drive? The Civic Hybrid matches the sportier Civic Si's 200 horsepower and delivers the same sharp handling.
Highly recommended: Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Why is the E-Class highly recommended?
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class got a full redesign in 2024 that dramatically improved the interior, added more driver aids as standard features, and set the benchmark for driving comfort. The optional air suspension and adaptive dampers are as close to a magic carpet as modern cars get — we wish everything rode this well, but that's the charm of the E-Class. It's plenty powerful too. In Edmunds' vehicle testing, we took the six-cylinder E 450 from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.
What stood out?
The E-Class has a lot of tech. The standard digital instrument cluster and 14.4-inch touchscreen display a ton of information, and Mercedes' voice controls are among the best of any automaker. The optional Superscreen combines a 12.3-inch passenger-side touchscreen with the center touchscreen under a single pane of glass. If you don't love tech, you don't have to have it, but there's no denying the wow factor.
Highly recommended: Toyota Camry
Why is the Camry highly recommended?
The great fuel economy of the now hybrid-only 2025 Toyota Camry adds to the appeal of a sedan we already love. The EPA estimates the Camry gets anywhere between 44 and 51 mpg depending on its configuration. Our front-wheel-drive XSE test Camry achieved 45.9 mpg in Edmunds' real-world testing. Adding that to the midsize sedan's roomy interior, standard driver aids, seriously improved interior space, and comfortable ride makes for a winning combination.
What stood out?
In a world where seemingly everything is getting more expensive, the Camry remains a great value. It's now hybrid-only, but that doesn't mean it's somehow ballooned in price. It's affordable, with base models coming in at less than $30,000. Plus you get the benefit of all that fuel economy to help you save on ever pricier visits to the pump.