Driving the Targa Florio in the Subaru BRZ tS and WRX TR

There was a light rain off and on over the course of our drive, making the poorly maintained sections of the road feel even harsher but livening up the better ones. The BRZ is the only model in Subaru's lineup that doesn't feature all-wheel drive, and you could feel the rear kick out slightly in some of the tighter corners. The rear-drive BRZ never felt out of sorts, even when the back end did step out, and the all-wheel-drive WRX felt sure-footed nearly all of the time. The only time there was any sort of panic was the time we came upon a small flock of sheep across both lanes of the roadway. In a related note, the WRX's ABS works well in the wet.

On these unfamiliar and imperfect roads, the tS and TR didn't feel wholly different from the cars we already know. They still feel light and quick, if not lightning fast. The cars corner well, with mild body roll and solid balance when changing direction quickly. The BRZ's steering in particular is some of the best you'll find in a car at this price, though the WRX TR can feel a bit numb and light by comparison. Neither engine is a ripper and we would rarely turn down a few more horsepower, but these flat-fours provide enough oomph to have fun but not so much that you feel like you have to constantly hold back to keep your speed down.

On a track, the bigger brakes are likely to really show their benefits with less fade and a more consistent feel, though the difference between the standard brakes and Brembos was less noticeable on the street. Pedal feel for both is good, with strong brakes that bite well without being overly touchy or sensitive. That bite is a little stronger than in the standard cars, but not significantly different.