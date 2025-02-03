2025 Honda Civic Hybrid: Full Rating Results

Interior: 8

The Civic has an attractive cabin design. The controls are within easy reach and intuitive to use. It's also roomy — the front can comfortably seat taller and shorter passengers equally well. While there's plenty of rear shoulder room and legroom, the sloping roof means taller passengers may find headroom lacking. Otherwise, you won't have much trouble with space in the Civic.

Outward visibility is aided by narrow front roof pillars and sideview mirrors that are mounted on the doors, freeing up your view out front. The sloping roofline causes you to double-check over-the-shoulder views, and the back window is a bit short, but the multi-angle rearview camera helps you spot anything that might be behind you.

Ease of use: 8.5

The intuitive cabin takes almost no time to get acclimated to. Everything seems to have been placed right where it should be. Primary controls are right at hand, and the steering wheel buttons command numerous systems while remaining elegantly simple. The touchscreen is easy and responsive to use.

Getting in/out: 7.5

The front and rear doors are sensibly sized to allow easy access, even when parked in a tight spot. You have to duck slightly to get into the rear seats, but that's pretty typical nowadays in any hatchback.

Driving position: 8

It's easy and quick to find your preferred position. There aren't a lot of adjustments, but the amount of travel for the seat and steering wheel ensures taller and shorter drivers will be comfortable.

Roominess: 8.5

There's plenty of space up front for taller occupants. The rear seats can comfortably hold an average adult with plenty of knee room and space under the seat for your feet. Rear headroom starts to taper off toward the rear of the car so taller people may have to slouch due to the roofline. It pretty much matches the previous Civic model but that was already large for a compact sedan. This feels a little bigger, though.

Visibility: 8

Compared to the last-generation Civic, the narrow front pillars have been moved back 3 inches, and the sideview mirrors are now mounted on the sheetmetal of the doors, giving a very good view through tight left turns. The rear window is a little narrow vertically, but it's not cutting off anything you really need to see. The multi-angle rearview camera removes any guesswork from backing into a spot. The sloping rear roofline and over-the-shoulder view make you do a double take to make sure things are OK, which is common for hatchbacks. The little portholes behind the rear doors help a smidge.

Technology: 8

All the tech inside the Civic is simple and straightforward. The touchscreen interface has a logical menu structure that makes it easy to use while driving. All Civics come standard with a full suite of driver assistance technologies. We've found Honda's adaptive cruise control isn't as smooth for braking and accelerating as the systems offered by other companies — specifically, Toyota — but overall the Civic's driver aids are helpful.

The Civic's available 9-inch touchscreen includes the Google built-in software suite, which brings Google Assistant voice commands, maps and more. It's a nice setup but unfortunately Honda only equips it on the most expensive top-level Sport Touring. Likewise, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all Civics, only the 9-inch screen includes wireless phone connectivity.

Audio and navigation: 8

The uplevel Sport Touring Hybrid's Bose audio system is good, and now that the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment comes with the Google built-in tech suite, Honda's older navigation interface is a thing of the past. The one caveat: You can only get the built-in package on the most expensive Sport Touring trim, so it's not available for all Civic models.

Device integration: 8

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but only the Sport Touring gets wireless integration. Similarly, only the Sport Touring comes with a wireless charging pad.

Voice controls: 7.5

The basic voice commands haven't changed from previous Civics, but because the Sport Touring has Google built-in, you get the full capabilities of Google Assistant, with better natural speech voice commands for things like search, navigation and more.

Driver aids: 8

Every Civic gets the full Honda Sensing suite and the Sport models now come with blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert. Honda's system still isn't as smooth as others in this segment — especially Toyota's — but the fact that all of this tech is standard is a boon.