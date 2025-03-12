2025 BMW Z4 Manual Tested: Forget Me Not

It just feels good

Judge this car solely by its numbers and you'll miss the point completely. The manual Z4 isn't about chasing 0-60 times — it's about increasing engagement, strengthening the bond between car and driver.

Some people bemoan BMW's "rubbery" shifters, but don't listen to 'em. The Z4's clutch and gearbox are perfectly tuned for the twin-turbo inline-six engine. Each gear is easy to engage, and I'm a big fan of BMW's automatic downshift rev matching, which will blip the throttle to get the engine up and revving to match the speed of the lower gear. This means you can drop from fourth to third before entering a turn seamlessly, and it makes the manual transmission much easier to use day to day in traffic as well. Sure, you can always turn this tech off and heel-and-toe downshift yourself, but if you aren't a pro — or just want a break — it's nice to have this feature on hand.

Beyond the transmission, the Z4's engine and chassis deserve highlighting. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, and since the latter is delivered as low as 1,800 rpm, there's no lurching away from a stop or sluggish performance should you decide not to downshift. On the chassis front, the updates to the Z4's adaptive suspension are great; this car has much more poise while cornering without losing its comfortable on-road demeanor. You really could drive one of these every day — well, assuming you don't need to carry people or things on the regular.