- The BMW Z4 gets a new manual transmission option for 2025.
- The $3,500 Handschalter package also includes a revised rear differential and updated suspension tuning.
- These updates make the Z4 much more engaging to drive.
2025 BMW Z4 Manual Tested: Forget Me Not
With its new six-speed stick, BMW's little Z4 is once again worth your attention
BMW only sold 2,129 Z4 roadsters in North America last year, and you know, that's kind of a shame. Call me biased, but there's a lot to like about BMW's little drop-top — especially if you get it with the six-speed manual transmission.
Available only on the six-cylinder Z4 M40i, the new $3,500 Handschalter option swaps out the roadster's eight-speed automatic transmission for a proper six-speed stick. The manual car also benefits from the more robust rear-axle assembly used in the M240i coupe, which improves the side-to-side power delivery characteristics. The manual Z4 comes with adaptive dampers that have a stiffer default setting, and it rides on staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport summer tires.
By the numbers
At our test track, the manual accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds — 0.4 second slower than the automatic M40i we last tested in 2023. This is what we expected; manual cars are usually slower than their automatic counterparts, especially in modern vehicles with quick-shifting gearboxes.
Through the quarter mile, the manual Z4 was also a tad slower; we recorded a 12.6-second sprint with a 111.9-mph trap speed. The automatic Z4? 12.2 seconds at 113.7 mph. Not a massive difference, but a disparity nonetheless.
On our 200-foot skidpad, however, we saw no difference between the Z4s. Both pulled 1.05 g on their respective summer tires. During hard braking, the manual Z4 stopped from 60 mph in 110 feet. Interestingly, though, despite the fact that the automatic car is ever so slightly heavier — 3,537 pounds vs. 3,489 pounds — it stopped in just 104 feet, which is a much better number for a car this size.
It just feels good
Judge this car solely by its numbers and you'll miss the point completely. The manual Z4 isn't about chasing 0-60 times — it's about increasing engagement, strengthening the bond between car and driver.
Some people bemoan BMW's "rubbery" shifters, but don't listen to 'em. The Z4's clutch and gearbox are perfectly tuned for the twin-turbo inline-six engine. Each gear is easy to engage, and I'm a big fan of BMW's automatic downshift rev matching, which will blip the throttle to get the engine up and revving to match the speed of the lower gear. This means you can drop from fourth to third before entering a turn seamlessly, and it makes the manual transmission much easier to use day to day in traffic as well. Sure, you can always turn this tech off and heel-and-toe downshift yourself, but if you aren't a pro — or just want a break — it's nice to have this feature on hand.
Beyond the transmission, the Z4's engine and chassis deserve highlighting. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, and since the latter is delivered as low as 1,800 rpm, there's no lurching away from a stop or sluggish performance should you decide not to downshift. On the chassis front, the updates to the Z4's adaptive suspension are great; this car has much more poise while cornering without losing its comfortable on-road demeanor. You really could drive one of these every day — well, assuming you don't need to carry people or things on the regular.
Standout in a shrinking class
Loaded up with the $3,500 Handschalter option and San Remo Green paint, this Z4 M40i costs a whopping $74,520, which certainly isn't chump change. You can get a nearly fully loaded BMW M2 for that price, which is a much sharper sports car. There's a long list of formidable driver's cars to choose from at this price.
But interestingly, as far as convertibles go, your options are rather slim. You can't even get into a base (four-cylinder) Porsche 718 Boxster for less than 77 grand these days, and less expensive drop-tops like the Mazda MX-5 Miata can't match the Z4's power, luxury and overall refinement.
The Z4 might exist in a niche, but it's one you'd be remiss to overlook.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz