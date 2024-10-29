Why the Scout Terra and Traveler Might Be Better Than the Rivian R1S and R1T Off-Road

Matters of articulation

The Rivians have independent front and rear suspensions, which give them a comfortable highway ride. But this hurts the R1S and R1T off-road compared to rivals with proper solid axles that provide better wheel articulation. Scout takes a nice middle-of-the-road approach with an independent front suspension but a solid axle at the rear. This setup should hopefully provide a best-of-both-worlds combination of smooth on-road ride and great off-road prowess.

However, the Scout gets extra brownie points because of its disconnecting front sway bar. This feature allows the front wheels to articulate to their maximum range. No, it won’t be as robust as, say, a Jeep Wrangler with a solid front axle, but it should allow the Scouts to keep their front tires on the ground more often than the Rivians. Sometimes, that little bit of extra stability is all you need to get up and over an obstacle.

Sometimes an old-school suspension is better

The Rivian R1S and R1T come with an air suspension, and this certainly has its place in an off-road EV — it’s nice to be able to lower the vehicle’s ride height on the freeway for better overall efficiency. Rivian uses a hydraulic cross-linked suspension combined with air springs at all four corners, and while this works really well, it’s also very complex. I once pinched a hydraulic line on a Rivian R1T while off-roading and lost all the fluid, at which point the truck went into its lowest ride height setting, set itself to front-wheel drive and wouldn’t go above 35 mph. It took a special pressurizing system and three Rivian techs all night to get the truck fixed.

Scout’s Traveler and Terra have an optional steel-sprung suspension, which isn’t as modern by comparison but is potentially not as finicky for off-roading. Sometimes simpler is better.