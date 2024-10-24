- Scout Motors debuted two new concepts: the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck.
Scout Traveler Concept SUV First Look: A Promising Start
Here's our first glimpse of the reborn Scout Motors
After more than 40 years, Scout Motors is getting ready to hit the market once again. Today, the reincarnated brand debuted two close-to-production concept vehicles that could mark a big shift in the EV world.
The Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra pickup truck concepts are fully electric — well, mostly — and all about being adventurous. They won't be on the road until 2027 at the earliest, but the new Scout models preview an exciting way forward for a brand that has its identity firmly rooted in the past.
Scout Traveler: An electric SUV with a range-extender option
Say it looks like a Bronco, or a Rivian, or really whatever you want — any way you look at it, the Scout Traveler looks fantastic. This midsize off-roader blends equal parts throwback and future in a way that should really connect with buyers.
The Traveler is a body-on-frame SUV built on brand-new architecture. Scout plans to offer the SUV as an EV with approximately 350 miles of range. But perhaps a pleasant surprise to those not completely on board with the all-electric movement, the Traveler will have an optional gas-powered generator to add juice to the battery as needed. When so equipped, the SUV should be able to travel more than 500 miles.
The idea of a range extender is not new, but it does represent a shift in thought also embraced by vehicles like the upcoming Ram 1500 Ramcharger. Though the execution is different in the Scout Traveler, the idea is the same: Solve the range anxiety for those who want to drive off the beaten path or on frequent long journeys.
Powertrain specifics are few and far between at this point, but we know that a dual-motor setup will be available with up to 1,000 lb-ft of torque on tap. The Traveler can hit 60 mph in as quick as 3.5 seconds, according to Scout, and it will use 800-volt electric architecture with the Tesla NACS port as standard, allowing charging speeds up to 350 kilowatts.
Don't worry, Scout engineered the Traveler to get down and dirty. It has solid rear-axle construction with a front sway-bar disconnect and two mechanical locking differentials. We don't have suspension specifics yet, but the word "robust" was used more than a few times in Scout's initial press release. Scout says the Traveler has 1 foot of ground clearance and can ford through 3 feet of water; the platform can accommodate tires up to 35 inches in diameter. The Traveler is also projected to tow up to 7,000 pounds, a bit less than the Rivian R1S.
Retro-modern design for the win
Bronco and Rivian comparisons are inevitable, but there's still a distinctiveness to Scout's design that works well. The front fascia is fantastically rectangular with bold, horizontal daytime running lights. Some Scout lovers might've wanted circular headlights to pay homage to older models, but that would make this thing look even more like Ford's signature off-roader, or even the new Land Cruiser.
There are still plenty of heritage design touches, including the offset Scout logo on the right side of the grille. The Traveler has remarkably short front and rear overhangs, serving to help it off-road but also give it a bold profile look. Around back, your attention is first drawn to the large spare tire, surrounded by a full-frame rectangular LED taillight. The tailgate has a split-fold function like a Range Rover, giving passengers an easy place to take a seat. There's also a Cabana top option, aiming to be one of the largest roof openings of any SUV on sale.
Maybe more striking than its clean exterior looks, the Traveler's interior has a huge visual appeal. Considering the massive investment and influence from Volkswagen, we're super pleased to see that the Scout's interior looks completely its own. There are bold colors and fun textures everywhere, as well as honest-to-goodness buttons and knobs. That last part is especially important for a company trying to capture the truck buyer who doesn't want everything to feel too screen-centric.
Scout's infotainment is also distinctive from anything in the VW lineup. The displays themselves look very similar to those in the Rivian R1T pickup, though we're told there is no hardware sharing happening at the moment. Volkswagen recently announced a partnership with Rivian focusing on software, but there's mention of that in the Scout — for now, anyway.
So, what's the plan?
We've become accustomed to automakers announcing vehicles long before they hit the market, and the same looks to be the case with Scout Traveler. At this time, Scout is still referring to it as a concept vehicle, though one that is very close to its final form.
The company has already broken ground on a new facility in South Carolina to build the Traveler and its truck sibling, the Terra. The start of production is targeted for 2027, so there is a good chance that we won't see this thing on the road until then, or possibly 2028. That brings up a conundrum for Scout in that the specs on the vehicle are competitive with today's best EVs, but in four years' time, the electric truck and SUV landscape could look quite different.
Scout says the Traveler SUV will start around $60,000, and with potential incentives from the government, could be priced closer to $50,000. Rivian plans on selling its upcoming R2 SUV for similar money, and there are likely to be one or two more electric off-roaders available by then, maybe even a Bronco EV. At the very least, Scout will have the not-so-fun task of keeping interest in its vehicles for the coming years before their official launch. For now, these new Scouts have made quite strong first impressions.