Scout Traveler Concept SUV First Look: A Promising Start

Powertrain specifics are few and far between at this point, but we know that a dual-motor setup will be available with up to 1,000 lb-ft of torque on tap. The Traveler can hit 60 mph in as quick as 3.5 seconds, according to Scout, and it will use 800-volt electric architecture with the Tesla NACS port as standard, allowing charging speeds up to 350 kilowatts.

Don't worry, Scout engineered the Traveler to get down and dirty. It has solid rear-axle construction with a front sway-bar disconnect and two mechanical locking differentials. We don't have suspension specifics yet, but the word "robust" was used more than a few times in Scout's initial press release. Scout says the Traveler has 1 foot of ground clearance and can ford through 3 feet of water; the platform can accommodate tires up to 35 inches in diameter. The Traveler is also projected to tow up to 7,000 pounds, a bit less than the Rivian R1S.

Retro-modern design for the win

Bronco and Rivian comparisons are inevitable, but there's still a distinctiveness to Scout's design that works well. The front fascia is fantastically rectangular with bold, horizontal daytime running lights. Some Scout lovers might've wanted circular headlights to pay homage to older models, but that would make this thing look even more like Ford's signature off-roader, or even the new Land Cruiser.

There are still plenty of heritage design touches, including the offset Scout logo on the right side of the grille. The Traveler has remarkably short front and rear overhangs, serving to help it off-road but also give it a bold profile look. Around back, your attention is first drawn to the large spare tire, surrounded by a full-frame rectangular LED taillight. The tailgate has a split-fold function like a Range Rover, giving passengers an easy place to take a seat. There's also a Cabana top option, aiming to be one of the largest roof openings of any SUV on sale.