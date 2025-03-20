Ford Mustang Dark Horse vs. Dodge Charger Daytona: The Edmunds U-Drags Battle

The new Dodge Charger might've gone electric, but it still intends to keep up with the muscle coupes of the world. That's why we've put it against the Ford Mustang Dark Horse we recently added to our One-Year Road Test fleet for the latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.

The Dark Horse's V8 cranks out 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque and sends it all to the rear wheels. It's (currently) the hottest Mustang you can buy. And while our car has the 10-speed automatic transmission (boo), it's a lot quicker than a Dark Horse equipped with a manual.

Even so, the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Stage 2 (wow, that's a mouthful) has a real chance at taking the muscle car crown here. It delivers up to 670 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque when PowerShot is engaged — and since this is a drag race, that's exactly what we'll be using. It also has the advantage of instant electric torque and all-wheel drive. But — and it's a big but — the Charger also weighs almost one ton more than the Mustang.

Who takes home the win? Watch our video below to find out.