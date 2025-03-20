Ford Mustang Dark Horse vs. Dodge Charger Daytona: The Edmunds U-Drags Battle

The latest round of Edmunds U-Drags pits a new-school EV against old-school muscle

  • It's a proper new-school vs. old-school battle on this edition of Edmunds U-Drags.
  • The Dodge Charger Daytona EV is brand-new, makes a ton of power, but weighs almost three tons.
  • The Ford Mustang Dark Horse makes less power but is a whole lot lighter. Watch on to find out who wins.

The new Dodge Charger might've gone electric, but it still intends to keep up with the muscle coupes of the world. That's why we've put it against the Ford Mustang Dark Horse we recently added to our One-Year Road Test fleet for the latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.

The Dark Horse's V8 cranks out 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque and sends it all to the rear wheels. It's (currently) the hottest Mustang you can buy. And while our car has the 10-speed automatic transmission (boo), it's a lot quicker than a Dark Horse equipped with a manual.

Even so, the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Stage 2 (wow, that's a mouthful) has a real chance at taking the muscle car crown here. It delivers up to 670 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque when PowerShot is engaged — and since this is a drag race, that's exactly what we'll be using. It also has the advantage of instant electric torque and all-wheel drive. But — and it's a big but — the Charger also weighs almost one ton more than the Mustang.

Who takes home the win? Watch our video below to find out. 

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

