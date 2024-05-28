Porsche 911 Hybrid vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid Sports Cars Compared

911 hybrid vs. Corvette hybrid: Pricing

The 2025 Porsche 911 hybrid is offered in four variants. It starts as the rear-drive Carrera GTS coupe, priced from $166,895, including the $1,995 destination fee. Opting for the drop-top Cabriolet increases the price to $180,195. If you want all-wheel drive, the Carrera 4 GTS coupe and Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet start from $174,695 and $187,995, respectively.

These prices represent a roughly $15,000 price increase compared to last year's non-hybrid GTS, but a few newly standard items help close the gap. Additional Race-Tex (faux-suede) trim, rear-axle steering, matrix-design headlights, lane keeping assistance, ambient lighting and power-folding mirrors were all previously optional extras that are included on every new GTS. As all Porsche buyers know, however, the starting price is truly just the beginning. We expect old favorites like a front-axle lift system, custom paint, adaptive dampers, hardcore sport seats and fancy leather upholstery to be available for an upcharge. In an interesting twist, all 2025 911 coupes will come as two-seaters standard; you can add the rear jump seats back in for no additional cost.

The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray starts at $106,595 — still a considerable sum but a fraction of the 911's price. In its base 1LZ form, it comes with a few features that are optional on the GTS. Even if you spec the top-trim 3LZ and add all sorts of carbon-fiber exterior details and an illuminated engine bay, the E-Ray will retail for less than the 911 hybrid's starting price.