2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43: Four Cylinders For Over $100,000

At least it's rear-wheel-drive...

2025 AMG GT 43 front
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • The AMG GT lineup is no longer V8-only.
  • The 2025 AMG GT 43 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder under its hood.
  • It still packs plenty of power and has a much lower cost of entry.

The AMG GT family has long been defined by the V8s Mercedes crams under the hood, but recently the trend of downsizing has taken hold. The 2025 GT 43 is the newest example of this particularly un-AMG ethos. The GT 43 takes the body of the GT, rips out the V8, and slots in a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. 

That might sound like sacrilege right out of the gate, but there is some recourse here. For starters, that little four-cylinder makes 416 horsepower — just 53 horsepower less than the much pricier GT 55, which features double the displacement, cylinders and turbochargers. The GT 43 also sends all that grunt to the rear wheels only. V8-powered AMG GTs have all four wheels driven for the sake of grip. But rear-wheel drive means you might get a more playful back end and sharper steering because it isn't corrupted by extra drive shafts.

Mechanically, the GT 43 remains quite similar to other GT models. The one major omission is the lack of air suspension. The GT 43 comes with a more conventional set of springs and dampers, and while AMG's air suspension is an option, we're interested in seeing how the standard suspension differentiates the GT 43 from its burlier siblings. Other high-performance goodies like the carbon-ceramic brakes you can get on the GT 63 are unsurprisingly absent from the list of optional extras on the GT 43.

Inside you get the same interior that's found on the other GT models. The dual-screen layout with the portrait-style center display and configurable instrument cluster are both present and correct — as are the heated AMG bucket seats and the AMG-specific steering wheel. A few things do get left out of the GT 43 package, but you can add them back in as options. The 3D Burmester sound system, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, and the full raft of driver assistance features are stand-alone options. 

So what's the price of downsizing? Actually, not bad. The 2025 AMG GT 43 starts at $105,900 before destination charges are applied. Six figures for a four-cylinder might sound like far too much, but when you consider the GT 63 starts at over $180,000 and you still get the sleek proportions and the top-notch interior, those who prioritize presence over performance might just be inclined to go for the 43. 

2025 AMG GT 43 rear profile
Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

