2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43: Four Cylinders For Over $100,000

Mechanically, the GT 43 remains quite similar to other GT models. The one major omission is the lack of air suspension. The GT 43 comes with a more conventional set of springs and dampers, and while AMG's air suspension is an option, we're interested in seeing how the standard suspension differentiates the GT 43 from its burlier siblings. Other high-performance goodies like the carbon-ceramic brakes you can get on the GT 63 are unsurprisingly absent from the list of optional extras on the GT 43.

Inside you get the same interior that's found on the other GT models. The dual-screen layout with the portrait-style center display and configurable instrument cluster are both present and correct — as are the heated AMG bucket seats and the AMG-specific steering wheel. A few things do get left out of the GT 43 package, but you can add them back in as options. The 3D Burmester sound system, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, and the full raft of driver assistance features are stand-alone options.

So what's the price of downsizing? Actually, not bad. The 2025 AMG GT 43 starts at $105,900 before destination charges are applied. Six figures for a four-cylinder might sound like far too much, but when you consider the GT 63 starts at over $180,000 and you still get the sleek proportions and the top-notch interior, those who prioritize presence over performance might just be inclined to go for the 43.