- The 992 generation of the Porsche 911 gets a big overhaul for 2025.
- The GTS is the first 911 ever to feature a hybrid powertrain.
- It also get new looks front and back and a freshened-up interior.
2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS First Look: The Hybrid 911 Is Finally Real
The first electrified 911 is the Carrera GTS, arriving in the U.S. this fall
The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS just received a major refresh, and the big news isn't the brand-new 3.6-liter engine or the fresh interior that — for the first time ever — has no analog dials. The revised exterior styling isn't even the most newsworthy. Instead, for the first time ever, Porsche built a hybrid 911. Initially, this powertrain will only be rolled out in the Carrera GTS, and it makes for the most powerful Carrera-badged 911 ever made.
The hybrid system is made up of a permanently excited synchronous motor that's integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, as well as a small 1.9-kWh lithium-ion battery mounted in the frunk. Porsche says the battery is about the size of a typical 12-volt unit, and the end result is a 103-pound increase over the outgoing Carrera GTS.
For context, the last GTS we put on our scales weighed in at 3,588 pounds, but it was the heavier, all-wheel-drive model. Expect the new rear-drive GTS to put up a similar number as its AWD forebear, with the Carrera 4 GTS weighing in at just a touch more.
Even though the new Carrera GTS will more than likely weigh more, it will have plenty of power to offset the extra poundage. The new 3.6-liter flat-six engine has just one electrically driven turbocharger instead of the twin-turbo setup used previously. The electric motor and new turbo flat-six combine to make 532 horsepower and 449 lb-ft of torque. That makes this GTS more powerful than the 911 Turbos of not too long ago. Porsche says the new hybrid GTS can accelerate to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 194 mph.
To help it cut a rug on pavement, rear-wheel steering is standard on the GTS, as are Porsche's active anti-roll bars, which are built into the hybrid's high-voltage system.
There's also a fresh design, and while it isn't exactly a handsome evolution of the current 911, the additions are functional. The vertical slats in the lower part of the front fascia are closed to optimize aerodynamics, but when extra cooling is needed, they open to feed air to the radiators. Around back there's a GTS-specific exhaust setup that integrated the pipes into the diffuser and a new look to the Porsche logo on the rear decklid as well.
Inside, things don't change too much except for one key omission: The 911 no longer features a single analog gauge for the instrument cluster. Instead, the traditional five dials have been replaced with one 12.6-inch screen with multiple configurable views. It's a lot like what we've already seen in the Taycan and recently refreshed Cayenne. Porsche also clustered the drive mode switch, starter button, and updated driver-assistance system stalk around the steering wheel so they're all closer to where your hands naturally fall. Oh, another omission: rear seats. If you want those, it's now a no-cost option.
The center console maintains its dinky little gear lever and gets a slightly updated arrangement for better storage. The infotainment screen measures 10.9 inches and the UX has been reworked to make drive modes and assistance systems easier to access.
The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is now available to order with either rear- or all-wheel drive, in both coupe and convertible body styles. The full run of pricing, including $1,995 for destination, is as follows.
- 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS: $166,895
- 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet: $180,195
- 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: $174,695
- 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet: $187,995
Edmunds says
The 911 is now hybridized. How will that affect the way it drives? We'll know soon enough when we get behind the wheel.