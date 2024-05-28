2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS First Look: The Hybrid 911 Is Finally Real

For context, the last GTS we put on our scales weighed in at 3,588 pounds, but it was the heavier, all-wheel-drive model. Expect the new rear-drive GTS to put up a similar number as its AWD forebear, with the Carrera 4 GTS weighing in at just a touch more.

Even though the new Carrera GTS will more than likely weigh more, it will have plenty of power to offset the extra poundage. The new 3.6-liter flat-six engine has just one electrically driven turbocharger instead of the twin-turbo setup used previously. The electric motor and new turbo flat-six combine to make 532 horsepower and 449 lb-ft of torque. That makes this GTS more powerful than the 911 Turbos of not too long ago. Porsche says the new hybrid GTS can accelerate to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 194 mph.

To help it cut a rug on pavement, rear-wheel steering is standard on the GTS, as are Porsche's active anti-roll bars, which are built into the hybrid's high-voltage system.