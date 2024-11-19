DIY delights

For the 2025 Carrera T, Porsche is rewriting the rule book slightly. You can get the T package on both the 911 Coupe and Cabriolet now, and you can't get an automatic transmission anymore. Yep, the U.S.-spec version is manual-only. Shoutout to the 70% of 2023-24 Carrera T buyers who opted for the stick — you're the real heroes.

To make the manual more appealing, Porsche didn't just carry over the seven-speed transmission from the last 911. The Carrera T uses a six-speed gearbox, and while it's technically just last year's 7MT minus the seventh-gear overdrive, many of the transmission's internal components are stronger. There's also a fab new shifter borrowed from the 911 S/T with an open-pore wood tip, though I could certainly do without the tacky "MT" badge on the center console or the plethora of stick-shift stickers around the cabin and on the windows.

The six-speed manual is connected to Porsche's 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, which makes 388 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. Hitting 60 mph should take either 4.3 seconds or 4.5 seconds, depending on whether you buy the coupe or Cabriolet. But considering Porsche's acceleration numbers tend to be somewhat conservative, I won't be shocked to see something closer to 4 seconds flat when the new Carrera T shows up at the Edmunds test track.