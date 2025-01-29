On the road

Touring models are like undercover GT3s, eschewing the giant gooseneck wing in favor of a more subtle approach, with the same deployable spoiler you'll find on other 911s. This is what I'm driving on the street, though because this car has the Lightweight package, it means you get carbon-fiber bucket seats, which are not what I'd choose for daily driving. At least the bucket seats fold forward now, so if you add in the no-cost rear seats, it's easier to put people back there. Luckily, this being a Porsche, even if you do still want the Lightweight package for the wheels, the carbon fiber and, most importantly, the shortened gear shifter (more on that below), you can swap in the 18-way power-adjustable sport seats. That's what I'd do.

The Lightweight package's most important addition is the stubby gear shifter. Combined with the lightened flywheel taken from the 911 S/T, this makes for an absolutely fantastic manual transmission. The shifts are appropriately notchy with clearly defined gates, and the clutch pedal is well weighted and predictable. If I were going to use my GT3 on the track, I'd go for the automatic transmission because it simply makes the car quicker, but for a weekend car, the manual is absolutely the way to go.

One consequence of the shorter gear ratio is that the engine does sit at higher revs while cruising. At highway speeds, it sits just about 3,000 rpm, and that makes the cabin quite loud. Granted, the noise from that engine is great, but after a while, it becomes ... a lot. The suspension is a touch firm for street duty, but who cares? If that bothers you so much, there are other 911s that are softer.