All 2026 Chevy Corvettes Are Getting a Sweet New Interior

To the left of the new grab handle reside two uncovered cupholders. More crucially, the drive-mode controller — now a toggle switch instead of a knob — is placed below the gear selector, closer to the driver. And in the space where the old drive-mode dial once sat is a wireless phone charger. Mercifully, the audio system's volume knob has survived the redesign and is now backed by illumination so you can easily find it to turn down AC/DC's greatest hits after your favorite canyon run.

There's also a new 6.6-inch auxiliary display to the left of the 14-inch primary driver display, which now has a carbon-fiber surround in the Z06 and ZR1. The small screen can show information as varied as engine vitals, trip odometers, and Performance Traction Management data. It will also show different info for different 'Vettes. In the E-Ray, it will show electrical boost; in the ZR1, it will show turbo boost, and so on.

Speaking of PTM, it's now controlled by dedicated physical buttons rather than having the controls buried in screen menus. Each of its modes — Tour, Sport and Track — get new graphics for their respective gauge displays. PTM now includes a new mode called PTM Pro, which disables stability and traction control but retains ABS and front-axle controls on E-Ray trims. It's a mode for purists, offering only the bare minimum of electronic oversight.

