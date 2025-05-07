- Three new screens — 14 inches, 12.7 inches and 6.6 inches — dominate the driver's view.
- A redesigned center console prioritizes control of drive modes.
- The early C8's "wall of buttons" is replaced by a grab handle.
All 2026 Chevy Corvettes Are Getting a Sweet New Interior
New screens abound, but you still get physical climate controls, too
If your biggest complaint about the current Chevy Corvette wasn't its capacious yet bulbous butt, then perhaps it was the 'Vette's lack of a handhold for your terrified passenger or the linearly stacked array of HVAC controls. Well, lucky you, because a midcycle interior refresh is fixing a few of these potential gripes.
The rump remains, but every 2026 Corvette will have a grab handle where a column of longitudinally arranged buttons resided on 2020 to 2025 models. Those buttons, which were dedicated to HVAC controls, are now relocated underneath a larger 12.7-inch center display. There are fewer controls than before, and it looks like functions for the heated and cooled seats (among a few others) have been relocated to the display itself.
To the left of the new grab handle reside two uncovered cupholders. More crucially, the drive-mode controller — now a toggle switch instead of a knob — is placed below the gear selector, closer to the driver. And in the space where the old drive-mode dial once sat is a wireless phone charger. Mercifully, the audio system's volume knob has survived the redesign and is now backed by illumination so you can easily find it to turn down AC/DC's greatest hits after your favorite canyon run.
There's also a new 6.6-inch auxiliary display to the left of the 14-inch primary driver display, which now has a carbon-fiber surround in the Z06 and ZR1. The small screen can show information as varied as engine vitals, trip odometers, and Performance Traction Management data. It will also show different info for different 'Vettes. In the E-Ray, it will show electrical boost; in the ZR1, it will show turbo boost, and so on.
Speaking of PTM, it's now controlled by dedicated physical buttons rather than having the controls buried in screen menus. Each of its modes — Tour, Sport and Track — get new graphics for their respective gauge displays. PTM now includes a new mode called PTM Pro, which disables stability and traction control but retains ABS and front-axle controls on E-Ray trims. It's a mode for purists, offering only the bare minimum of electronic oversight.
The Performance App, which was introduced with the E-Ray in 2023, is now revised to work with every Corvette. It offers a data trace of power and torque output over time plus acceleration timers, lateral and longitudinal accelerometer history, tire pressure gauges, and vitals like fluid temperatures or tire temperatures.
The performance data recorder is also redesigned with a new interface and still offers the same feedback that helps drivers improve lap times through video and data review.
Whatever any of us think about the Corvette's styling is really irrelevant because, frankly, it's a performance bargain and how it looks will always come second to its greatness as a thoroughly modern performance car. The updates for 2026 should only enhance that reputation.