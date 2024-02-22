The repair timeline

By the time we published our original story on December 20, 2023, our long-term Blazer EV had already been at Culver City Chevrolet for two weeks. Technicians from both GM and another dealership had been working long days to fix our Blazer EV, which sat in its own dedicated service bay. The Blazer then settled in for a winter's nap during the holiday break, and we met with General Motors PR reps right after Christmas to discuss our options.

Given the length of time this nearly brand-new car was out of our possession and the unknown length of time required to fully repair it, GM offered to repurchase the car and sell us a new one once the stop-sale lifts. While not a common occurrence, there are instances where a manufacturer will buy a vehicle back from a customer. Not only is this done to preserve customer relationships (few buyers are OK with having their new cars out of their possession for weeks at a time), it's also in the automaker's best interest to learn why the car failed so spectacularly in the first place so it can implement changes.

We politely declined the offer, not out of some subconsciously masochistic streak, but because a) we wanted to catalog our experience with the vehicle we bought, warts and all, and b) we would have to wait until the stop-sale lifted to begin the process of sourcing a replacement Blazer for our long-term fleet. After settling up with GM, our service adviser called on December 27 to inform us that the dealership was waiting for parts to come in.

On January 9, 2024 — just over a month after we brought the car to the dealership — our Summit White Blazer EV RS was finally ready to return home.