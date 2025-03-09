- There are plenty of updates to the Nissan SUV lineup for 2025.
- Some models get changes; some are all-new.
- Get all the details on Rogue, Murano and more below.
2025 Nissan SUVs: What's New With Rogue, Armada and More
Nissan sells a lot of SUVs and there are plenty of changes to check out
While Nissan may not always be on the cutting edge when it comes to model updates, 2025 is actually proving to be a big year for the brand's SUV lineup. With major overhauls of staples like the Armada and Rogue, Nissan is offering buyers more for their money with some decent styling to boot.
2025 Nissan Armada
The Nissan Armada has long felt like an also-ran in the world of big family-hauling SUVs. It was never updated as frequently as the Suburban or Tahoe, never quite as nice to drive as offerings from Toyota or Europe, and never quite cheap enough to ignore either of those facts. Now, though, with genuinely attractive styling and an off-road-ready Pro-4X trim, the 2025 Armada finally makes a case for itself.
As ever, the Armada is big enough to haul families and all their stuff in comfort while offering useful features like an 8,500-pound towing capacity. The Armada also gets Nissan's ProPilot Assist 2.1 suite of driver assistance features, which includes hands-off driving capability in some situations. The Pro-4X benefits from off-road-ready features like an electronic locking rear differential; an adaptive air suspension, which offers up to 9.6 inches of ground clearance; and eight selectable drive modes. Gone is the Armada of old's naturally aspirated V8, and in its place is a twin-turbo V6 engine producing 425 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque (more than that old V8, and you don't even need to use premium fuel to get those numbers).
The 2025 Armada starts at $58,530, including a $2,010 destination charge, and is on sale now.
2025 Nissan Ariya
Nissan's flagship EV is still pretty new, so the only update it's receiving for 2025 is the addition of standard wireless phone charging for all Ariya models. Not huge, but a nice upgrade for consumers.
The base Ariya with front-wheel drive and an EPA range estimate of 216 miles starts at $41,460, including a $1,390 destination charge but before any tax incentives. All-wheel drive boosts that price to $45,160 but drops range to 205 miles.
2025 Nissan Kicks
Nissan's entry-level SUV has always been a perfectly pleasant little crossover that offered enough features at a low enough price to be worth considering. It also had a surprisingly great stereo, too. What it didn't have was one of the biggest things people shop for in an SUV or crossover: all-wheel drive. That changes for 2025 with the addition of an optional all-wheel-drive system, and for those buyers that see snowy winters, Nissan also added a Snow driving mode to go with it.
Other updates for 2025 include more interior room for front and rear passengers — 1.7 inches of shoulder room up front and 1.5 inches in the rear, plus an additional 0.9 inch of rear seat knee room — and increased cargo capacity. The Kicks now has 30 cubic feet of capacity with the rear seats up, and that doubles when you put them down.
The base model Kicks S now starts at an eminently reasonable $23,220, including a $1,390 destination charge. Adding all-wheel drive bumps that price to $24,720.
2025 Nissan Murano
The last generation of Murano ran from 2014 to 2024, and when we say it was getting long in the tooth, we mean it. That's why the debut of the new 2025 Murano is such a big deal for the brand, and it looks like it may have been worth the wait. In addition to new styling on the outside, the Murano gets a seriously sophisticated interior with optional blue leather — and blue leather is very cool. It also finally gets now-industry-standard tech like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, available ventilated and massaging seats, and lots of screens. It also gets ProPilot Assist for the first time, which is nice, but it's version 1.1, which is the least advanced version of the tech. Still, something is better than nothing.
The old Murano's V6 engine is gone now, having been replaced by a 2.0-liter variable-compression turbocharged inline-four and nine-speed automatic transmission. That engine is good for 241 horsepower and 260 lb-feet of torque. The Murano is available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.
The 2025 Nissan Murano starts at $41,860, including a $1,390 destination charge.
2025 Nissan Pathfinder
Because the Pathfinder got its big update back in 2021, there aren't any major changes for 2025. It can still tow up to 6,000 pounds and was named a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in 2024. But if you're looking for new stuff, all it can offer is a standard power liftgate on the SV and Rock Creek trim levels. It also has Nissan's Maintenance Care program included, which comes with three free oil changes in the first two years or 24,000 miles of ownership. Earth-shattering? No, but it is a nice bonus for potential buyers.
The 2025 Pathfinder is on sale now and starts at $38,460 for the two-wheel-drive version or $40,460 for the four-wheel-drive, both including a $1,390 destination charge.
2025 Nissan Rogue
The big news for the Rogue in 2025 is the inclusion of a Rock Creek trim level for the first time. For the uninitiated, Nissan's Rock Creek is a sort of adventure-lite trim level with all-terrain tires and features like hill descent control. It also gets more rugged styling inside and out with features like a tubular roof rack and water-repellent seating surfaces. Other changes this year include the availability of Nissan's most advanced ProPilot Assist system (2.1) and the Rogue is the first Nissan in the U.S. with HD Intelligent Around View camera tech.
It's still powered by the same 1.5-liter inline-three-cylinder engine making 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. The upside of having such a dinky engine is that it sips fuel with a claimed 31 mpg combined for the all-wheel-drive non-Rock Creek models. The Rock Creek dips down to 29 mpg combined due to its roof rack and chunky tires, but that's still not bad.
The 2025 Nissan Rogue goes on sale this summer and starts at $30,620 for FWD and $32,020 for AWD, both including a $1,390 destination fee.