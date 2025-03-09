2025 Nissan SUVs: What's New With Rogue, Armada and More

While Nissan may not always be on the cutting edge when it comes to model updates, 2025 is actually proving to be a big year for the brand's SUV lineup. With major overhauls of staples like the Armada and Rogue, Nissan is offering buyers more for their money with some decent styling to boot.

2025 Nissan Armada

The Nissan Armada has long felt like an also-ran in the world of big family-hauling SUVs. It was never updated as frequently as the Suburban or Tahoe, never quite as nice to drive as offerings from Toyota or Europe, and never quite cheap enough to ignore either of those facts. Now, though, with genuinely attractive styling and an off-road-ready Pro-4X trim, the 2025 Armada finally makes a case for itself.

As ever, the Armada is big enough to haul families and all their stuff in comfort while offering useful features like an 8,500-pound towing capacity. The Armada also gets Nissan's ProPilot Assist 2.1 suite of driver assistance features, which includes hands-off driving capability in some situations. The Pro-4X benefits from off-road-ready features like an electronic locking rear differential; an adaptive air suspension, which offers up to 9.6 inches of ground clearance; and eight selectable drive modes. Gone is the Armada of old's naturally aspirated V8, and in its place is a twin-turbo V6 engine producing 425 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque (more than that old V8, and you don't even need to use premium fuel to get those numbers).

The 2025 Armada starts at $58,530, including a $2,010 destination charge, and is on sale now.