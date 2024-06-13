2024 Ineos Grenadier Tested: A New SUV That Goes Heavy on Old-School Feel

Hitting the test track

The Grenadier uses a familiar powertrain: BMW's B58 engine, a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In this application, the inline-six is paired to a full-time four-wheel-drive system and has been retuned to make more low-end torque, which aids with off-road performance. The Grenadier offers 281 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque, while a BMW X5 with this same engine makes 375 hp — a pretty significant difference.

How'd the Grenadier do in our testing?

0 to 60 mph: 8.8 seconds

Quarter mile: 16.6 seconds at 81.9 mph

Those are some disappointing figures given the pedigree of the engine. But it's also worth remembering that the Grenadier tips the scales at 6,133 pounds.

For some perspective, similarly sized off-roaders are much quicker to 60 mph, including the Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ (6.7 seconds) and the Ford Bronco First Edition (7.3 seconds).

Our Grenadier had the Rugged pack, which adds front and rear locking differentials and some aggressive BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. Those tires are fantastic off-road, but they provide limited grip on pavement. This contributed to even more poor performance when it came to braking distance and grip.

Braking, 60 to 0 mph: 152 feet

Skidpad lateral grip: 0.61 g

The braking distance is troubling because, while we got 152 feet on our first run, things only got worse from there, pushing to 162 feet, then more than 170 feet. On the street, the brake pedal feels squishy and truck-like but it's easy to modulate to stop smoothly. However, the lack of panic-stopping power is worrisome.

On the skidpad, the Grenadier's stability and traction control systems were very intrusive, and those off-road tires and tons of body roll contributed to its low grip number. Looking at the GX and Bronco again — both of which were tested on aggressive all-terrain tires — you'll see that the Grenadier is once again outshined.

Lexus GX: 126 feet, 0.75 g

Ford Bronco: 142 feet, 0.71 g

On our handling track, problems with the Ineos' steering came to the forefront. The Grenadier has a recirculating-ball setup with hydraulic power, necessitated by this SUV's live front axle. The Jeep Wrangler also uses this steering type, and both vehicles share similarly vague on-center feel. But while the Grenadier tracks straighter than the Jeep, it has a weird quirk where the steering wheel doesn't unwind; if you let go of the wheel coming out of a turn, it won't work its way back to center as you'd expect. This is something that continued to catch us off guard.

The stability control problems also continued, as the system would cut power at any sign of slippage. If we tried to turn the ESC off, it would come back on a short time later. Of course, the Grenadier's struggles on our test track were predictable; this SUV wasn't built to excel in on-road dynamics. (Clearly.) So, that meant we had to hit the dirt.