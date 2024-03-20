Infiniti looks to hit the reset button and finally get forward momentum with the 2025 QX80. This three-row luxury SUV is new from the ground up and effectively serves to relaunch the Infiniti brand. The flagship QX80 is a massive step up from the current generation, which has been on the market since 2011.

Obviously, a lot can change in that amount of time, and Infiniti threw everything in its arsenal at the new QX80. This includes an updated six-cylinder engine, a fresh technology suite full of features, and a posh interior. On its own, there is a ton to like about the QX80, but it faces some serious competition from the Cadillac Escalade, Lexus LX and Lincoln Navigator.