- The 2025 Infiniti QX80 is an all-new flagship model, marking a fresh start for a brand that has struggled with momentum.
- This three-row SUV has a completely overhalued interior with Google built-in and a 24-speaker sound system.
- Infiniti ditched the V8 in favor of a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6.
2025 Infiniti QX80 First Look: Starting From Scratch
The start of something new (hopefully) for Infiniti
Infiniti looks to hit the reset button and finally get forward momentum with the 2025 QX80. This three-row luxury SUV is new from the ground up and effectively serves to relaunch the Infiniti brand. The flagship QX80 is a massive step up from the current generation, which has been on the market since 2011.
Obviously, a lot can change in that amount of time, and Infiniti threw everything in its arsenal at the new QX80. This includes an updated six-cylinder engine, a fresh technology suite full of features, and a posh interior. On its own, there is a ton to like about the QX80, but it faces some serious competition from the Cadillac Escalade, Lexus LX and Lincoln Navigator.
The QX80 follows a growing trend in the industry of ditching a V8 in favor of something more practical. Power now comes from a standard twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 450 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. That hp figure is up 50 from the old 5.6-liter V8, and Infiniti tells us that the new model should be more fuel-efficient. That bar is admittedly low; while evaluating a current QX80, our tester returned just 16.6 mpg in mixed driving. Also standard are a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, with four-wheel drive optional.
Today's QX80 is spacious but lacks any real feeling of luxury. Infiniti fixed that with an interior full of high-quality materials and a clean design. We spent time in a fully loaded Autograph test car, coming away very impressed with what it offers. Everything looks and feels upmarket, from the metal ribbons running through the wood trim to the super-soft semi-aniline leather.
Passengers in the front two rows have access to heating, cooling and massage functions. Even third-row occupants get heating and automatic reclining to make things extra comfortable. Having sat in every one of the QX80’s six seats, we can tell you that there is plenty of room for adults. Those over 6 feet might have some trouble in the third row, but most will find it surprisingly spacious with decent headroom. The cargo area is about 30% larger than the current QX80's when all three rows are in place, and when you need more room, the third row folds with a push of a button.
Up front is a new dash layout with sweeping lines that focus your attention on the side-by-side displays. We’ve never been impressed with Infiniti’s infotainment, but this is a whole new ballgame. The QX80’s 14.3-inch screens have phenomenal graphics with bright colors and fast response times. Google built-in comes standard with sought-after features like Google Maps and Google Assistant.
Everything is cohesive enough that you can avoid using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — although Inifiniti still includes both. We’re eager to spend more time testing the 24-speaker Klipsch sound system because even a short 5-minute demo left us blown away. This SUV has some serious audio firepower.
The QX80 uses a new version of the ProPilot Assist suite of advanced driving aids — dubbed "2.1" — which allows for hands-free driving on the highway in certain scenarios. Infiniti also took the traditional surround-view camera system a bit further by adding a wide-view front angle. It should help when parking in a tight space or watching how close your tire is to the curb.
Edmunds says
It’s not easy to regain momentum, but Infiniti is making an honest effort with the new QX80. This flagship SUV does wonders to bring Infiniti back into the luxury fold. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not it's enough to steal customers from American alternatives.