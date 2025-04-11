- Nissan is introducing an all-new E-Power hybrid system in the U.S. next year.
- We got the chance to sample this tech before it hits our shores.
- Here's what Nissan E-Power is, how it works, and when it's coming.
Nissan E-Power Hybrids Are Coming: Here's What to Expect
We head to Japan to sample Nissan's next-generation E-Power hybrid test
Nissan has a ton of new products on the way. Over the next two years, we're getting a new Leaf, a new Rogue, a reborn Xterra and much, much more. Part of this onslaught centers around a hybrid system Nissan calls E-Power, and I recently had the chance to sample this tech at the company's test facility just outside of Yokohama, Japan.
How does E-Power work?
Nissan E-Power is the brand's unconventional way of doing hybrids. Where most systems are made up of a gas engine and an electric motor working in tandem to power the wheels, E-Power is very different. It still has an engine, but it exclusively works as a generator for a small battery pack (about 1.8 kWh in this case).
In E-Power cars, the electric motor is 100% responsible for moving the car; the engine has no mechanical connection to the wheels. Nissan says the result is a car that is much more efficient than a traditional hybrid while providing the additional benefits of electric propulsion like smoothness and quiet operation.
How does it drive?
Nissan's second-generation E-Power system is already on sale in places like Europe and Japan, but the third-gen tech — which is what we're getting — is still on the way, and the U.S. will first get it in the 2027 Rogue SUV. For this early test, I sampled the E-Power tech in a Qashqai SUV, the global equivalent of the long-dead Rogue Sport, and was able to compare both the second- and third-gen E-Power setups.
At low speeds, both systems feel similar. The electric motor does all the work, and you get a super smooth and silent experience. But when it comes time to merge onto a 45-mph testing oval, differences become apparent. The engine in the second-generation system kicks in, and the vibrations and harshness are noticeable inside the cabin. It makes for a loud interior, something that would grow annoying on long highway drives.
The third-generation system is much quieter, both while accelerating and while cruising at highway speeds. It also feels smoother in the way it delivers power, and the engine engages and disengages in a calmer, more relaxed way. Nissan claims the third-gen E-Power system will bring 15% greater efficiency on the highway compared to the current tech and also reduce tailpipe emissions.
When do we get it?
We'll get our first taste of Nissan's new E-Power hybrid tech when the new Rogue debuts next year. The Rogue will also have gas-only and plug-in hybrid options, but given how big hybrids are at the moment (with no signs of slowing down), it's safe to say E-Power will be a hugely important addition to Nissan's American portfolio.