Nissan E-Power Hybrids Are Coming: Here's What to Expect

In E-Power cars, the electric motor is 100% responsible for moving the car; the engine has no mechanical connection to the wheels. Nissan says the result is a car that is much more efficient than a traditional hybrid while providing the additional benefits of electric propulsion like smoothness and quiet operation.

How does it drive?

Nissan's second-generation E-Power system is already on sale in places like Europe and Japan, but the third-gen tech — which is what we're getting — is still on the way, and the U.S. will first get it in the 2027 Rogue SUV. For this early test, I sampled the E-Power tech in a Qashqai SUV, the global equivalent of the long-dead Rogue Sport, and was able to compare both the second- and third-gen E-Power setups.

At low speeds, both systems feel similar. The electric motor does all the work, and you get a super smooth and silent experience. But when it comes time to merge onto a 45-mph testing oval, differences become apparent. The engine in the second-generation system kicks in, and the vibrations and harshness are noticeable inside the cabin. It makes for a loud interior, something that would grow annoying on long highway drives.