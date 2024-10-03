- New Ford Expedition offered in standard- and long-wheelbase Max variants, with seating for up to eight passengers.
- Only one engine is offered: a twin-turbo V6 producing either 400 or 440 horsepower, depending on trim.
- Expedition Tremor adds all-terrain tires, off-road drive modes, extra ground clearance and other go-anywhere upgrades.
2025 Ford Expedition First Look: Of Tremors and Tailgates
Ford's three-row Expedition gets a fresh face, new tech and Tremor off-road chops
The 2025 Ford Expedition hasn't been completely reinvented, but there's enough newness baked into this heavily reworked three-row SUV to put the Suburbans, Tahoes and Yukons of the world on notice. When it goes on sale in the first half of 2025, the Expedition will come packed with lots of things potential buyers should appreciate, like a 24-inch digital display, a split tailgate, optional BlueCruise hands-free driving tech and a brand-new Tremor off-road package, as well.
Seating for eight, plus a new split tailgate
Like before, Ford will offer the Expedition in standard- and long-wheelbase body styles, the latter of which retains the Max name. Wheel sizes range from 18 inches on the base model to stonkin' 24 inches available on the range-topping Platinum, and LED lighting is standard all around, including a new full-width light bar up front.
All Expeditions have three rows of seats, with either a bench or captain's chairs in the second row. The way-back bench now has 40/20/40-split functionality, too, which allows you to carry super-long items like fishing poles or skis between the seats, or just lets you put a bit of separation between squabbling kids on long drives. Either way, it's a win.
The new split liftgate will be a boon for weekend tailgaters, especially since there's an optional fold-down seatback that makes sitting upright more comfortable. That lower tailgate-friendly section of the Expedition's hatch can support up to 500 pounds, and there are power outlets nearby, as well as overhead lighting.
Loads of new tech
Every 2025 Expedition comes with a 24-inch digital display set atop the dashboard, which takes the place of a traditional gauge cluster. No, it's not as nice as the 48-inch screen in the Expedition's luxury-brand twin, the Lincoln Navigator, but it's still a step above what you'll find in other three-row SUVs.
The central touchscreen has a full roster of Google Play apps, plus an optional Wi-Fi hotspot that can extend up to 50 feet away from the SUV, so you can still hook up your phone outside the car. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as well.
Of course, the Expedition's best tech is BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free highway driving assistant. It's available on 90% of all Expedition trim levels, with some models getting a 90-day trial and others getting a one-year trial. After that, you can opt for monthly or annual subscriptions. Buyers can also buy a permanent subscription for a single fee at the time of purchase.
Tremor adds off-road capability
Ford offers Tremor variants of other truck and SUV models, so it totally makes sense for the Expedition to get something similar. After all, Ford ought to have something to compete with Tahoe Z71s and Sequoia TRD Pros.
The Expedition Tremor is available with either the short- or long-wheelbase body and rides on 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires. The Tremor has 10.6 inches of ground clearance, as well as a retuned suspension, not to mention auxiliary off-road lights and metal underbody protection. It also comes with Ford's Trail Turn Assist that helps with maneuverability, as well as Trail 1-Pedal, which is sort of like an off-road adaptive cruise control.
What's under the hood?
Ford will only offer the 2025 Expedition with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. There will be standard- and high-output versions of this powerplant, depending on model, the former of which produces 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. Opting for the high-output — which is standard on the Tremor — ups the ante to 440 hp and 510 lb-ft. All Expeditions come with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and buyers can choose between rear- or four-wheel drive. Maximum towing is rated at a stout 9,600 pounds for the standard-wheelbase model, or 9,000 pounds for the Expedition Max.
We'll be interested to see if this lack of powertrain options hinders the Expedition against its rivals — after all, GM offers two different V8s, as well as diesel-fed versions of its SUVs, and every version of the Toyota Sequoia is a hybrid. We'll have EPA-estimated fuel economy information closer to the Expedition arriving at dealers next year.
Big competition
Ford recognizes the Expedition is still a challenger in the full-size SUV space. Despite being on sale for nearly three decades, the Expedition doesn't sell as well as some General Motors SUVs, and there's growing competition from the likes of Toyota with its new Sequoia, as well as the substantially updated Nissan Armada. We look forward to putting the new Expedition to the test in 2025.