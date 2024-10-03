2025 Ford Expedition First Look: Of Tremors and Tailgates

The 2025 Ford Expedition hasn't been completely reinvented, but there's enough newness baked into this heavily reworked three-row SUV to put the Suburbans, Tahoes and Yukons of the world on notice. When it goes on sale in the first half of 2025, the Expedition will come packed with lots of things potential buyers should appreciate, like a 24-inch digital display, a split tailgate, optional BlueCruise hands-free driving tech and a brand-new Tremor off-road package, as well.

Seating for eight, plus a new split tailgate

Like before, Ford will offer the Expedition in standard- and long-wheelbase body styles, the latter of which retains the Max name. Wheel sizes range from 18 inches on the base model to stonkin' 24 inches available on the range-topping Platinum, and LED lighting is standard all around, including a new full-width light bar up front.