Nissan's Future Plans Revealed: New Leaf, Rogue, Sentra and More

A new Sentra and — wait, did you say Xterra?

Sedan lovers will have something to look forward to: a brand-new Sentra. We got a quick look at a design mock-up of the Sentra while in Japan, and while we don't know much beyond how it looks, we're (nearly) already sold. Longer, lower and wider than before, the new Sentra looks like it's coming directly for the Civic's compact sedan crown. It'll have at least two trims — SV and SR — and the latter will come in bright colors with a blacked-out grille and black roof. Will the Sentra add a hybrid option or get a sleek new interior? We'll know for sure by the end of 2025.

On the SUV front, the three-row Pathfinder will receive an update later this year. But the far more exciting news is the return of a beloved nameplate: Xterra. A fully electric, rugged SUV is coming soon wearing the storied Xterra badge, and we can't wait to see what's in store.

Rethinking the business

All of Nissan's updates are possible because of a fundamental change to the way the company operates and builds cars. That's partly thanks to its new CEO, Ivan Espinosa, as well as what Nissan has learned from its recent endeavors in China, a market that's become accustomed to quick turnarounds for new products, where vehicles can be changed or updated at a rapid pace.

Nissan says it used to take 55 months to bring a new product from ideation to production, and the company now aims to do the same work in 37 months (and even less time for facelifts and mid-cycle updates). More parts are being shared between cars, which reduces cost and gives Nissan more favorable pricing from suppliers. This is all good news for Nissan. Here's hoping it pays off.