Chevy Equinox Cargo Test: How Much Fits in the Trunk?

There are now two totally different Chevrolet Equinoxes. You can find the Equinox EV cargo test here, and now its time for the gas-powered Equinox to have its day in the sun — which, as you can tell by the above picture, happened back in October. It's Halloween in February here at Edmunds Cargo Test HQ! Boo!

The gas-powered Equinox has 29.8 cubic feet of cargo space, whereas the EV comes in at 26.4. This test will show what that difference really looks like. Moving away from the inter-Equinox comparison (and self-aggrandizing), that 29.8-cubic-foot spec is low for the compact SUV segment. The Honda CR-V Sport Touring hybrid, which has the smallest of all CR-V cargo areas, measures 34.7. The best-possible CR-V has a cool 39.3 with various others in the segment being comparable. I've also found that my Cargo Test results have largely backed up the specs when it comes to ranking compact SUV cargo areas. I've never tested the new Equinox, though, so let's see if that trend continues.