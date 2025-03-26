The Nissan Xterra Is Coming Back as an Electric SUV

Nissan has a bunch of new cars in the pipeline, everything from a redesigned Leaf EV to a thoroughly reworked Rogue SUV. But the brand will also soon resurrect a storied nameplate from the not-too-distant past. That's right, the Xterra is coming back. But this time, it'll be electric.

The company gave us our first glimpse of the new Xterra during an event at its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, this week. You can see it in the teaser below: Boxy and upright with chunky roof rails — it's an Xterra alright.