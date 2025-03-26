- Nissan confirms a new Xterra SUV is coming soon.
- It'll be an electric SUV with light off-road abilities.
- Look for the Xterra to debut in 2026, possibly hitting the road in 2027.
The Nissan Xterra Is Coming Back as an Electric SUV
The new Xterra is expected to go on sale in 2027
Nissan has a bunch of new cars in the pipeline, everything from a redesigned Leaf EV to a thoroughly reworked Rogue SUV. But the brand will also soon resurrect a storied nameplate from the not-too-distant past. That's right, the Xterra is coming back. But this time, it'll be electric.
The company gave us our first glimpse of the new Xterra during an event at its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, this week. You can see it in the teaser below: Boxy and upright with chunky roof rails — it's an Xterra alright.
Nissan Xterra EV: Here's what we know
Nissan tells us the new Xterra will share its architecture with the upcoming Infiniti QX65, a fastback SUV that'll replace the slow-selling QX50 and QX55. That means it won't have hardcore off-road chops like the original Xterra, but it should be able to tackle light trails.
Happily, the Xterra will at least look the part of a proper off-roader. Ponz Pandikuthira, the senior vice president and chief planning officer for Nissan Americas, told us the company is tired of EVs that look like "eggs," and that, in fact, a more rounded electric crossover was originally planned, and then scrapped, in favor of the Xterra. Now that's a decision we can get behind.
When will the new Nissan Xterra go on sale?
That much is still unclear. Nissan plans to build the Xterra EV at its plant in Canton, Mississippi, and our best guess is that it'll go on sale in 2027. Look for the Xterra EV to debut sometime in late 2026.