- Cybertruck leases can be had for $1,318 a month for 24 months.
- A Cyberbeast will run you $1,501.
- Buyers can lease an 850-hp Rivian R1T for $1,259 a month on the same lease terms.
Tesla Cybertruck Lease Program Starts; Cyberbeast and AWD Models Available
You can lease a Cybertruck now. Should you?
Prospective Tesla customers can now lease a Cybertruck, and both the All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast trim levels are open to lessees. but down payments start at $7,500, and leases run 24 months or 36 months, with annual limits of 10,000, 12,000 and 15,000 miles offered.
Interested customers can check out Tesla’s site to customize lease terms, but beware — Tesla selects a few options to display the lowest possible price, including a misleading “estimated gas savings” of $92 a year. Remove this option, and tell the configurator you’d like to include estimated taxes and fees. After doing all that, you'll see a Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive can be yours for $1,318 a month for 24 months and 10,000 miles with $7,500 down. Meanwhile, a Cyberbeast on the same lease terms will run buyers $1,501 monthly.
So, should you lease the Cybertruck? We bought one, and things with our long-term Cybertruck have been a mixed bag, to say the least. The good? Tesla’s truck is a serious performer making big power (600 horses), and the love-or-hate looks, at a bare minimum, turn heads. The bad? This Cybertruck has been subject to two recalls already, not to mention some technical glitches with the steering, not once but twice.
It’s a lot of money to pony up when competition is so stiff. Buyers can lease a 850-hp tri-motor Rivian R1T for $1,259 a month on the same lease terms with $7,000 down. The Cybertruck might not be the most financially sound choice given the issues we’ve seen with ours, but choosing a 7,000-pound electric pickup truck with a stainless steel body was never going to be a logic-driven decision.