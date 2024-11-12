Tesla Cybertruck Lease Program Starts; Cyberbeast and AWD Models Available

Prospective Tesla customers can now lease a Cybertruck, and both the All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast trim levels are open to lessees. but down payments start at $7,500, and leases run 24 months or 36 months, with annual limits of 10,000, 12,000 and 15,000 miles offered.

Interested customers can check out Tesla’s site to customize lease terms, but beware — Tesla selects a few options to display the lowest possible price, including a misleading “estimated gas savings” of $92 a year. Remove this option, and tell the configurator you’d like to include estimated taxes and fees. After doing all that, you'll see a Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive can be yours for $1,318 a month for 24 months and 10,000 miles with $7,500 down. Meanwhile, a Cyberbeast on the same lease terms will run buyers $1,501 monthly.