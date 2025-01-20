Free EV Charging Can Save You Thousands of Dollars

But first ...

This wouldn't be a numbers-driven story without a few caveats. Because charging sessions generally last longer than 30 minutes, I'm going to take the total kWh added in a charging session, divide by the number of minutes in that charging session to get the kWh added in a minute, then multiply to see how many kWh are added in 30 minutes. Then I'll multiply that by the cost of electricity per kWh to arrive at a dollar value. The actual dollar value in real life will be slightly higher because a car charges faster at the beginning of a session and then tapers off, so consider the following values a conservative estimate.

I also want to note that my charging sessions were all conducted at a nearby bank of EVgo chargers, and you'll only get free charging in the i5 when plugged into Electrify America stations. I've examined our team's previous i5 charges using the EA stations, and the cost per kWh is generally the same between EVgo and EA stations in the LA metro area. I also have the max charge limit set to 80%; beyond that, charging performance slows down considerably. One last thing to note is that the value benefit depends on two things: the cost of electricity in your area and the speed at which electricity enters your battery. If your car can accept a maximum charge of 150 kW but you're plugged into a station that can only offload 50 kW, you're only going to add about 25 kWh of electricity in a half-hour session. For my purposes, the station I plugged into can offload 350 kW, and the i5 supports a max charge of about 200 kW.

What is free charging actually worth?

Over the past month or so, I've traveled a total of 728 miles and plugged in six times. (As we've already noted, the i5 doesn't have great range, and my 80% charge limit doesn't help.) Using the above methodology and a cost of $0.64/kWh, the total cost for the first 30 minutes for those charging sessions works out to be $182.15 — that's how much I would have saved, thanks to the BMW i5 free charging program, if I had plugged into an EA station.

That's a lot of money saved in one month, but the benefit is even more apparent when you extrapolate that over the benefit period. In my case, I traveled 728 miles in one month and the benefit worked out to $182.15. Maintaining that average, this equates to $4,371.60 over the course of two years and 17,472 miles. No wonder why BMW switched to a 1,000-kWh cap for the 2025 model year; at a cost of 64 cents per kWh, this works out to a benefit of $640.