What's New With Every Infiniti for 2023

- Infiniti just released changes to its model lineup for 2023.
- We thought we'd group them all together here, just to make it easy.
- The changes, it must be said, are pretty small.
Infiniti dropped a set of updates and changes to its 2023 lineup. The changes themselves are quite small, but Infiniti has recently done a lot of work to revamp its lineup. The QX60 three-row SUV, for example, recently received a complete overhaul, and the QX55 coupe-style crossover SUV joined the lineup in 2022. With the automaker ushering in new products in recent years, it makes sense that 2023 would be a year of small moves. So here's what's in, what's out and what's new with Infiniti for 2023.
The Q50 is the brand's only sedan, and it's lost a bit of its luster since its introduction in 2014. For 2023, the changes are light. Infiniti has added a saddle-brown leather interior package to the base trim, the Q50 Luxe, and top-spec Sensory models are eligible for an optional illuminated badge in the grille.
The Infiniti Q60 is dead. After 2022 you won't be able to snag Infiniti's only coupe, and that's a shame for lovers of affordable premium two-door cars. If you're a fan of this type of car, keep your eyes peeled. There might be some good deals out there as dealers try to clear inventory and shoo them off lots.
For 2023, the QX50 gets a raft of changes. A new Sport trim features 20-inch wheels and some black accents outside, while semi-aniline leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Bose audio system complement the interior. Base Luxe models also now get a power liftgate out back and the option for the aforementioned Bose audio system. Luxe trims also feature a new wireless charging pad, heated side mirrors and rear door alert, which can indicate there is an object or passenger in the back seat.
The QX55 is the newest name in the Infiniti lineup, and it's getting some all-new standard equipment for 2023. Infiniti's ProPilot Assist adaptive cruise control and lane centering, as well as blind-spot warning, now come standard on the base QX55. Base Luxe trims also get goodies like leather seating, four-way adjustable lumbar support for the driver (two-way adjustment for the front passenger), and USB-C ports in the back. Essential-badged trims get traffic sign recognition, and top-spec Sensory models gain a heated rear seat and power lumbar adjustments for front passengers.
The QX60 recently received a massive redo, and as a result the 2023 model receives really small changes. We're talking exceptionally minor. The three-row SUV features a new frameless rearview mirror, a wireless charging pad, and some color changes to the bottom of the front fascia.
The biggest and baddest Infiniti, the truck-based QX80, also gets minuscule changes for 2023. Amazon Alexa capability is now baked in and lane departure warning now alerts drivers through vibrations in the steering wheel, but that's it. This beast will chug on into 2023 largely the same as it was.
Is Infiniti on the brink of something great, or should the 2023 changes have been more detailed?