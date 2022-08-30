What's New With Every Infiniti for 2023

2023 Infiniti Q60 (there won't be one)

The Infiniti Q60 is dead. After 2022 you won't be able to snag Infiniti's only coupe, and that's a shame for lovers of affordable premium two-door cars. If you're a fan of this type of car, keep your eyes peeled. There might be some good deals out there as dealers try to clear inventory and shoo them off lots.

2023 Infiniti QX50

For 2023, the QX50 gets a raft of changes. A new Sport trim features 20-inch wheels and some black accents outside, while semi-aniline leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Bose audio system complement the interior. Base Luxe models also now get a power liftgate out back and the option for the aforementioned Bose audio system. Luxe trims also feature a new wireless charging pad, heated side mirrors and rear door alert, which can indicate there is an object or passenger in the back seat.

2023 Infiniti QX55

The QX55 is the newest name in the Infiniti lineup, and it's getting some all-new standard equipment for 2023. Infiniti's ProPilot Assist adaptive cruise control and lane centering, as well as blind-spot warning, now come standard on the base QX55. Base Luxe trims also get goodies like leather seating, four-way adjustable lumbar support for the driver (two-way adjustment for the front passenger), and USB-C ports in the back. Essential-badged trims get traffic sign recognition, and top-spec Sensory models gain a heated rear seat and power lumbar adjustments for front passengers.