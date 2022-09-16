Connected to that V8 will be a Dark Horse-specific six-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic, albeit with shorter gearing (for quicker acceleration) than the Mustang GT's version. More about that six-speed manual: Supplied by Tremec (the Mustang GT uses a Getrag transmission), the gearing is significantly shorter than the GT's and will help funnel power through a rear end with 3.73 gears and standard Torsen limited-slip differential.

More rubber and more wing

The Dark Horse will build off the Mustang GT's Performance package and come standard with Ford's MagneRide adaptive suspension and a set of Pirelli P Zero summer performance tires (255/40 up front and 275/40 in the rear). Much like the current Mach 1, the Dark Horse lets you bump up to a Handling package that, among modifications like stiffer springs and larger sway bars, includes 305/30 front and 315/30 rear Pirelli Trofeo tires. If they don't make the Dark Horse change direction in a hurry, we don't know what will.