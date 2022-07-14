N Performance, Electrified: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Confirmed

That's right, Hyundai has confirmed that, for the first time, one of its electric vehicles will get a performance-oriented N-badged model. Hyundai has officially turned its attention to EV performance, and we expect big things given how much fun the Veloster N and Elantra N have proven to be. Hyundai has said the Ioniq 5 N will hit the global market for sale in 2023.

As for specifics, we don't know too much about the new Ioniq 5 N — Hyundai is keeping most of the juicy details under wraps. Spy shots have revealed that the Ioniq 5 N will get some big wheels that look lighter than the rollers on the standard car, and we expect stickier tires to cover those new wheels. Power is expected to be near 576 horsepower, similar to the Kia EV6 GT that has already been revealed.