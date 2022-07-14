N Performance, Electrified: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Confirmed

- The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is coming.
- Expect more power, more performance.
- Details are sparse, but expect the full unveil in the coming months.
When the Hyundai Ioniq 5, a fully electric two-row crossover SUV, made its debut for 2022 we were instantly wowed. It's packing concept-car looks that somehow made their way onto a production car. Once we got behind the wheel, we liked it even more. It's the first EV from the South Korean automaker to be built on a dedicated electric platform, and it's both refined and good to drive. But now Hyundai wants to turn the wick up a bit, and the best way to do that is to add more power. Cue Hyundai's hot-hot-hot N division.
That's right, Hyundai has confirmed that, for the first time, one of its electric vehicles will get a performance-oriented N-badged model. Hyundai has officially turned its attention to EV performance, and we expect big things given how much fun the Veloster N and Elantra N have proven to be. Hyundai has said the Ioniq 5 N will hit the global market for sale in 2023.
As for specifics, we don't know too much about the new Ioniq 5 N — Hyundai is keeping most of the juicy details under wraps. Spy shots have revealed that the Ioniq 5 N will get some big wheels that look lighter than the rollers on the standard car, and we expect stickier tires to cover those new wheels. Power is expected to be near 576 horsepower, similar to the Kia EV6 GT that has already been revealed.
On top of the expected extra power, addenda like beefed-up brakes, a stiffened suspension, and some sportier interior trimmings such as bucket seats all seem like a given. However, we'll have to wait for the full reveal in the next few months to know for sure.
All we know for sure is an Ioniq 5 N is coming, and we're excited.