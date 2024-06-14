Honda Civic Type R Races Hyundai Elantra N in Edmunds U-Drags

The Hyundai Elantra N and the Honda Civic Type R are trying to do the same thing — make hot compacts more capable and engaging than ever. Luckily for all of us, they succeed at doing exactly that. Both have front-wheel drive, manual gearboxes, and punched-up turbocharged four-cylinder engines. But there's a catch: The Civic is a much, much more expensive machine.

We've already covered these two little crazies in depth before. The Civic is a step up from its predecessor: sharper, more in tune, and even quicker around a track. The Elantra N, on the other hand, punches well above its weight in terms of laughs and performance. But is that enough to take down the mighty Civic? Watch our U-Drags video to find out.