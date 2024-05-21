Skip to main content

2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Loses Its Manual Transmission

If you want three pedals, the Si and Type R sedans still have you covered

2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hatch rear
  • written by
    Senior Reviews Editor
    Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior reviews editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
  • Honda is dropping the manual transmission from the Civic Hatchback for 2025.
  • The standard Civic is now CVT-only and comes with a new hybrid engine choice.
  • We expect the 2025 Civic Si and Civic Type R to retain their six-speed DIY gearboxes.

In a move that we all probably could’ve seen coming, Honda has removed the manual transmission option in the refreshed 2025 Civic Sport and Sport Touring hatchbacks. Going forward, the hatch (along with the Civic sedan) will be automatic-only, though there's a new hybrid powertrain option on offer.

In the current 2024 Civic, Honda offered a six-speed manual and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine on some trim levels. This engine will carry on into the 2025 model year unchanged, still making 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque. The only difference is the now-mandatory continuously variable transmission.

2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring Hybrid interior

The Civic Sport Touring Hatchback also loses its six-speed option, along with its 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The refreshed Civic Sport Touring hatch will be a hybrid, using a 2.0-liter setup with three electric motors. Total output is 200 hp and 232 lb-ft, a notable improvement over the outgoing model’s 180 hp and 177 lb-ft.

While we’re always sad to see fewer three-pedal cars in the world, it’s hard to get too mad at Honda; stick shifts only make up a super-small percentage of Civic sales. And besides, company still offers the Si and Type R versions of the Civic, both of which are manual-only enthusiast machines. Honda hasn’t shown us the updated 2025 Si and Type R yet, but we expect them both to retain their manual transmissions. Hopefully, Honda will add other new features from the standard 2025 Civic range, including the Google built-in technology.

Edmunds says

Though it may be less enthusiast-oriented, the upcoming Civic Hybrid models will be more efficient and still retain great power output. This seems like the right move for Honda to make.

