2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Loses Its Manual Transmission

In a move that we all probably could’ve seen coming, Honda has removed the manual transmission option in the refreshed 2025 Civic Sport and Sport Touring hatchbacks. Going forward, the hatch (along with the Civic sedan) will be automatic-only, though there's a new hybrid powertrain option on offer.

In the current 2024 Civic, Honda offered a six-speed manual and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine on some trim levels. This engine will carry on into the 2025 model year unchanged, still making 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque. The only difference is the now-mandatory continuously variable transmission.