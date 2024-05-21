- Honda is dropping the manual transmission from the Civic Hatchback for 2025.
- The standard Civic is now CVT-only and comes with a new hybrid engine choice.
- We expect the 2025 Civic Si and Civic Type R to retain their six-speed DIY gearboxes.
2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Loses Its Manual Transmission
If you want three pedals, the Si and Type R sedans still have you covered
In a move that we all probably could’ve seen coming, Honda has removed the manual transmission option in the refreshed 2025 Civic Sport and Sport Touring hatchbacks. Going forward, the hatch (along with the Civic sedan) will be automatic-only, though there's a new hybrid powertrain option on offer.
In the current 2024 Civic, Honda offered a six-speed manual and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine on some trim levels. This engine will carry on into the 2025 model year unchanged, still making 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque. The only difference is the now-mandatory continuously variable transmission.
The Civic Sport Touring Hatchback also loses its six-speed option, along with its 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The refreshed Civic Sport Touring hatch will be a hybrid, using a 2.0-liter setup with three electric motors. Total output is 200 hp and 232 lb-ft, a notable improvement over the outgoing model’s 180 hp and 177 lb-ft.
While we’re always sad to see fewer three-pedal cars in the world, it’s hard to get too mad at Honda; stick shifts only make up a super-small percentage of Civic sales. And besides, company still offers the Si and Type R versions of the Civic, both of which are manual-only enthusiast machines. Honda hasn’t shown us the updated 2025 Si and Type R yet, but we expect them both to retain their manual transmissions. Hopefully, Honda will add other new features from the standard 2025 Civic range, including the Google built-in technology.
Edmunds says
Though it may be less enthusiast-oriented, the upcoming Civic Hybrid models will be more efficient and still retain great power output. This seems like the right move for Honda to make.