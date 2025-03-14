- The 2025 Honda Civic offers LX, Sport, Sport Hybrid, Sport Touring Hybrid, Si and Type R models.
- The LX and Sport use a 150-hp 2.0-liter engine, while the new hybrid models have a 200-hp electrified powertrain.
- Performance-oriented Si and Type R models use more powerful turbocharged engines that make 200 hp and 315 hp and exclusive six-speed manual transmissions.
2025 Honda Civic: All Trim Levels Explained
From hybrids to performance models, there's a Civic right for you
The 2025 Honda Civic is genuinely one of the best cars you can buy right now. It's so good it earned the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award for 2025. The Civic lineup features a range of trims designed to meet the needs of various drivers, from daily commuters to backroad and track driving enthusiasts. The base LX and Sport models have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 150 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive. For improved fuel economy, the new-for-2025 Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid models include a hybrid powertrain producing 200 horsepower, matching the sporty Si model's performance and delivering impressive EPA fuel economy estimates of up to 49 mpg combined. While the Si is available only as a sedan and the Type R as a hatchback, the Sport and Sport Touring Hybrid models can be bought in both sedan and hatchback body styles.
For performance and driving enthusiasts, the Civic Si and Civic Type R offer enhanced power and driving dynamics. The Si is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 200 horsepower, available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission for a more engaging driving experience. At the top of the lineup, the Civic Type R is powered by a potent turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivering 315 horsepower to the front wheels through a six-speed manual with rev-matching technology. The Type R also includes upgraded suspension, brakes, and aerodynamics to boost track performance. Pricing starts at around $24,000 for the base model LX and can approach $50,000 for the track-focused Civic Type R. This is a breakdown of what each version includes, along with their prices at the time of publication.
LX ($25,400)
The base model Civic LX is perfect for budget-conscious buyers looking for a reliable, efficient and practical vehicle. Its affordable starting price, solid fuel economy, and comfortable interior make it ideal for commuters, first-time car owners, or anyone searching for a straightforward everyday sedan.
This base trim comes with:
- 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (150 horsepower, 133 lb-ft)
- Continuously variable automatic transmission
- 16-inch steel wheels
- LED headlights
- Automatic climate control
- 7-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Four-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
Every Civic also comes with these advanced driver aids:
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure warning
- Lane keeping assistance (steers the Civic back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the Civic and the vehicle in front)
Sport ($27,400)
The Civic Sport model adds a bit more visual flair to the base LX. Its upgraded features and somewhat sporty driving demeanor make it a good option for younger buyers, city drivers, or anyone seeking a ever-so-slightly more dynamic daily commute.
The 2025 Civic Sport builds on the LX with:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Remote start
- Keyless entry
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Folding 60/40-split rear seat
- Ambient cabin lighting
- Eight-speaker audio system
- Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning (alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
Sport Hybrid ($30,100)
A Sport Hybrid is the best Civic for eco-conscious buyers who want improved fuel efficiency for right around $30,000. With its 200-horsepower hybrid powertrain, sporty design and advanced tech features, it’s perfect for those who want an affordable car with an upscale cabin and excellent fuel economy.
Besides the hybrid engine, this model adds a handful of other convenience features such as:
- Sunroof
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heated front seats
Sport Touring Hybrid ($33,100)
For a more premium experience with improved efficiency, the Sport Touring Hybrid features high-quality interior materials, cutting-edge technology, and a smooth ride for long-distance commuters and greater comfort.
- Leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable front seats
- Digital gauge display
- 9-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Google app suite (Maps, Spotify, voice assistant among others)
- Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless smartphone charger
- 12-speaker Bose premium audio system
- Front and rear parking sensors
Si ($31,400)
You'll need to know how to drive stick if you want a Civic Si. Its 200-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter engine is only available with a six-speed manual transmission (but it also has helpful rev-matching downshifts so you don't need to be too advanced in your self-shifting abilities). Still, it's a great buy for those who want something with real enthusiast flair and genuine driver engagement.
The Si comes with the Sport Touring Hybrid's tech features listed above. Features specific to the Si include:
- Six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching downshifts
- Limited-slip front differential (helps maximize available traction during hard acceleration)
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Bigger brakes
- High-performance all-season tires
- Manually adjustable sport front seats with additional bolstering
Type R ($47,045)
The Civic Type R is perfect for those who want a track-ready vehicle with everyday usability. It's also exclusively available with a six-speed stick and has 315 horsepower, along with other high-performance upgrades that make the Type R one of the best driver's cars on sale today.
It goes all out on performance with:
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (315 hp, 310 lb-ft)
- Six-speed manual transmission
- Rear wing and wider fenders
- 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires
- Upgraded Brembo sport brakes
- Adaptive sport exhaust
- Adaptive suspension dampers
- Performance data logging system
- Exclusive sport seats
- Synthetic suede upholstery
Which Civic should I buy?
The Civic's Sport trim will satisfy most shoppers. But we think it's worth the stretch to the new Sport Hybrid. Not only does it add a few more desirable features, such as a sunroof and heated seats, it comes with the punchy hybrid engine that makes 200 horsepower and gets close to 50 mpg. You might flinch at its price — and we wouldn't blame you — but we think it's ultimately the best value in the Civic lineup.