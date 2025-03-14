2025 Honda Civic: All Trim Levels Explained

The 2025 Honda Civic is genuinely one of the best cars you can buy right now. It's so good it earned the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award for 2025. The Civic lineup features a range of trims designed to meet the needs of various drivers, from daily commuters to backroad and track driving enthusiasts. The base LX and Sport models have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 150 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive. For improved fuel economy, the new-for-2025 Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid models include a hybrid powertrain producing 200 horsepower, matching the sporty Si model's performance and delivering impressive EPA fuel economy estimates of up to 49 mpg combined. While the Si is available only as a sedan and the Type R as a hatchback, the Sport and Sport Touring Hybrid models can be bought in both sedan and hatchback body styles.

For performance and driving enthusiasts, the Civic Si and Civic Type R offer enhanced power and driving dynamics. The Si is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 200 horsepower, available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission for a more engaging driving experience. At the top of the lineup, the Civic Type R is powered by a potent turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivering 315 horsepower to the front wheels through a six-speed manual with rev-matching technology. The Type R also includes upgraded suspension, brakes, and aerodynamics to boost track performance. Pricing starts at around $24,000 for the base model LX and can approach $50,000 for the track-focused Civic Type R. This is a breakdown of what each version includes, along with their prices at the time of publication.