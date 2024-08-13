The next steps in the proverbial K4 ladder are the LXS and the EX, which will cost $24,145 and $25,145, respectively. Kia hasn't detailed what kind of extra kit the K4's trim levels will get just yet, but we do know that wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard across the range alongside 11 standard driver assistance features.

The top two trims for the K4 are the GT-Line and the aforementioned GT-Line Turbo. The GT-Line costs from $26,345 and the turbocharged model will set you back a relatively steep $29,245. GT-Line models are always Kia's best-equipped cars. They also include more aggressive bodywork (and are the ones seen in the photos here). These are the models that will receive heated and cooled seats, the Harman Kardon audio system, and the 30 available inches of screen as either standard or optional kit. Again, Kia hasn't fully detailed the K4's lineup.

That said, you can expect core K4 models to hit dealers in September of this year. GT-Line models will be here in November while GT-Line Turbo models will find their way to our shores at the start of 2025.