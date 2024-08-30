$50K Performance Car Challenge: Honda Civic Type R vs. Ford Mustang GT vs. Toyota GR Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra N

Finally, the Honda Civic Type R needs very little introduction. It has cemented its legacy as one of the greatest front-wheel-drive cars of all time with exceptional handling. It comes with a mandatory six-speed manual — the only car in the test to only have one transmission option — and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 315 hp and 310 lb-ft. It has Brembo four-piston brakes and sticky Michelin PS4S tires to help put the power down. Honda offers some performance upgrades such as forged wheels and a bigger wing spoiler, but our test car keeps things simple. With all fees included, it costs $45,890.

Testing to pick a winner

Just like our $35K performance test, we judged the vehicles in three areas at our test track. We ran them down the straightaway for 0-60 mph times, put the cars around an autocross course to test handling, and drove them on our high-speed handling course to feel out which provided the most enjoyment. First place in each category received the most points, and last place received the fewest.

In the 0-60 mph test, we saw a range of roughly 1.2 seconds between the cars with the Mustang putting up the quickest number. Using launch control, our testing team managed 4.8 seconds in the Ford. The next quickest was the Toyota GR Corolla with a 5.4-second run to 60 mph, followed by the Honda Civic Type R at 5.5 seconds. Perhaps unsurprisingly with the least amount of power on offer, the Elantra N brought up the rear at 6 seconds flat.