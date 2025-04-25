2025 Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander: Which Family Hauler Should You Buy?

Powertrain/drivertrain/mpg

Between the Pilot and the Highlander, the Pilot has more power on paper. Equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 making 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, the Honda Pilot has a 10-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels as standard. All-wheel drive is optional unless you choose the TrailSport, Elite or Black Edition trim.

The Highlander’s advantage is its fuel efficiency. Powered by a 265-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the Highlander includes front-wheel drive as standard, but all-wheel drive is available on all trims. The EPA says Toyota’s SUV is good for 24 mpg combined with all-wheel drive and 25 mpg with front-wheel drive. On Edmunds’ real-world evaluation route, we saw even better than that: 26.6 mpg.

In contrast, the Pilot ranges from 20 mpg to 22 mpg depending on trim and whether it’s front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Of course, if spending less time at the pump is most important to you, you might want to steer toward the Highlander Hybrid or Grand Highlander Hybrid instead. For instance, the Highlander Hybrid gets up to 36 mpg combined (as long as you drive with a light right foot).

With either SUV, you won’t suffer from sluggish acceleration. Perhaps surprisingly, the Highlander’s inline-four engine holds its own against the Pilot when merging onto highways or passing. In our testing, they both managed the 0-60 mph sprint in around 7.5 seconds, with a slight edge going to the Toyota.