- Our latest comparison test puts the 2025 Mini Cooper S against one of our favorite sports cars, the Toyota GR86.
- Our testing results and some laps around the Edmunds test track show a huge gap between the two.
2025 Mini Cooper S vs. 2024 Toyota GR86: Two-Door Sports Car Showdown
Which one offers more fun for $35K?
At first glance, a Mini Cooper S hatchback and a Toyota GR86 coupe might not make as much sense as competitors. But with so few options for enthusiasts to choose from these days, these vehicles could totally be grouped together by shoppers looking for something inexpensive and fun — especially since their price tags are nearly the same. We spent a day at the Edmunds test track to see if the new Cooper S has the hot hatch energy necessary to take down our top-rated non-luxury coupe, the GR86.
Meet the contenders
Mini’s most iconic model is the two-door Cooper, and it just got a complete redesign. It’s cute, it’s compact and — in theory, at least — it's great to drive. The Cooper S seems like the perfect example to put up against the Toyota.
Powering the front-wheel-drive Cooper S is a familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. This engine is now paired exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, as Mini no longer offers a manual option. Our test car is an Iconic trim, meaning it comes with some solid extras like adaptive cruise control, hands-free highway driving assist and a powerful Harman Kardon audio system. The Iconic pack adds $1,700 to the car’s $34,600 base price, so all in with fees included, the Cooper S checks out at $37,295.
We’ve tested several versions of the Toyota GR86 over the past few years and spent a year driving and reviewing its corporate cousin, the Subaru BRZ. This time around, we got a manual transmission 2024 GR86 Trueno Edition, a fun nod to anime culture and company history. Like all GR86 models, the Trueno has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine putting out 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, routed to the back wheels. The special edition also comes with better hardware like Brembo brakes and Sachs dampers. It’s about $36,000 with a manual or $1,000 more with an automatic. That puts it very close in price to the Mini.
Track tells the tale
The two performance cars were remarkably well matched on our straightaway. In the 0-60 mph acceleration test, both the Mini and Toyota ran 6.4 seconds. They stayed neck and neck in the quarter-mile, each hitting 14.5 seconds at 97 mph. Remember, the Toyota has a manual transmission compared to the Mini’s dual-clutch auto, so it's not as quick to shift.
In our 60-0 mph emergency braking test, the Mini Cooper S did the deed in 120 feet — worse than a Cooper S we tested a decade ago. By contrast, the GR86 took just 109 feet, which is a massive difference in a panic-stop situation. The skidpad told a similar story, with the GR86 pulling an impressive 0.98 g of force. The Mini put in 0.89 g, showing the stark difference in midcorner grip between the two.
But it wasn’t until our testing team took the cars around our handling course that we saw the Toyota GR86’s superiority. The Mini Cooper S was once a fantastic hot hatchback, but that no longer feels the same. At the limit, the car greets you with a tendency to understeer, or have its nose push wide through a corner, which you can usually fight off with quick steering input. But the moment you try to do so, the little car steps its tail out, resulting in oversteer, and begins a weird back-and-forth dance where you never quite know what you’re going to get. Throw in the subpar braking performance and vague steering feel, and you’re left with a disappointing experience.
Behind the wheel of the GR86, things are much different. The naturally aspirated engine provides a steady stream of power, encouraging you to keep it higher up in the rev range. We think the Brembos that come with the performance package (standard on Trueno) are a must-have for anyone looking to autocross or track the car on a semi-regular basis. Same goes for the Sachs dampers that give the car better mid-corner feel compared to the standard car. With excellent balance and rewarding steering, the GR86 is an absolute delight from behind the wheel and keeps reminding us why it’s one of our favorite sports cars on sale today.
Interiors in the modern age
The Mini Cooper S has one of the most pleasant and creative interiors of any car on sale today. There are multiple fun color schemes to pick from with vibrant patterns and light schemes — even the circular infotainment screen is weird in a clever way. It has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and one of the best screen resolutions in the industry. Mini also baked in some awesome themes that change the car’s personality at the flip of a switch.
However, there are a few things we don’t love. There is a real lack of physical buttons in the Mini, so almost everything is controlled on the screen. Also, as you might imagine, a car called Mini doesn’t have the greatest passenger space. The headroom is actually fine for most passengers, but legroom — especially in the second row — is tough. If you’re planning on regularly carrying around people, go for the four-door Cooper.
Opening the door to the GR86 right after the Cooper feels like switching from color to black and white TV. The GR86’s cabin is undoubtedly its weak point with a sea of hard plastic and boring materials. Another weak point is the infotainment screen. It’s a lot better than the one in the original GR86 (or Scion FR-S), but it still looks cheap and aftermarket compared to the displays in the rest of Toyota’s lineup.
Passenger space is grim, just like in the Cooper, but the Toyota's backseat situation is actually worse. The GR86 is one of the most “might as well be a two-seater” cars out there, so don’t plan on putting any adults behind you on a trip. The upside is that you get a great pair of front seats that offer fantastic bolstering and support for fast driving.
Picking a winner
The moment we got in the driver’s seat of both cars, this comparison test was over. Mini put effort into making the new Cooper S feel full of personality but neglected to supply a good driving experience to go with it. That makes all the difference when we’re comparing two-door performance machines. If you just want a nice city commuter with a fresh interior and typical Mini cuteness, then the Cooper S still does the job. But for anyone seeking hot hatch energy, you need to look elsewhere.
Toyota’s GR86, meanwhile, is just so lovable. Yes, it could use some nicer interior appointments and a tech refresh, but those are the kinds of things that enthusiasts are willing to forgive in favor of a phenomenal driving experience. We came into this test with the Toyota as our favorite non-luxury coupe, and we’re leaving with it the same way.