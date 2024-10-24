Meet the contenders

Mini’s most iconic model is the two-door Cooper, and it just got a complete redesign. It’s cute, it’s compact and — in theory, at least — it's great to drive. The Cooper S seems like the perfect example to put up against the Toyota.

Powering the front-wheel-drive Cooper S is a familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. This engine is now paired exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, as Mini no longer offers a manual option. Our test car is an Iconic trim, meaning it comes with some solid extras like adaptive cruise control, hands-free highway driving assist and a powerful Harman Kardon audio system. The Iconic pack adds $1,700 to the car’s $34,600 base price, so all in with fees included, the Cooper S checks out at $37,295.

We’ve tested several versions of the Toyota GR86 over the past few years and spent a year driving and reviewing its corporate cousin, the Subaru BRZ. This time around, we got a manual transmission 2024 GR86 Trueno Edition, a fun nod to anime culture and company history. Like all GR86 models, the Trueno has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine putting out 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, routed to the back wheels. The special edition also comes with better hardware like Brembo brakes and Sachs dampers. It’s about $36,000 with a manual or $1,000 more with an automatic. That puts it very close in price to the Mini.