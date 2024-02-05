Here's Why GM Is Backpedaling on EVs

The more pessimistic automotive pundits out there have long said that goals for an emissions-free consumer automotive industry by 2035 are a pipe dream. This week, General Motors gave those folks an awful lot of ammunition while simultaneously raising more red flags than might be reasonably expected at a semaphore symposium.

As part of a wild ride of an earnings call, General Motors disclosed the billions lost due to the UAW strike plus too-expensive batteries and also admitted to a series of crucial tech-related missteps that have cursed everything from Cruise automation to the Blazer EV.

The piece that got the most play was CEO Mary Barra's intent to shift focus away from GM's aggressive EV rollout in favor of a new wave of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). A generous way to read this is General Motors listening to the feedback from its dealers, who, according to a conveniently timed Wall Street Journal report, just days before, urged GM leadership to give them more hybrids.

But it's hard to not read this as GM taking advantage of a current wave of EV skepticism to slink away from an increasingly unlikely, or at least unprofitable, electrification target. (You can almost hear the echoes of "Don't be suspicious, don't be suspicious ..." in the transcript.)

Here's what Barra said on the call:

"Let me be clear, GM remains committed to eliminating tailpipe emissions from our light-duty vehicles by 2035. But in the interim, deploying plug-in technology in strategic segments will deliver some of the environmental benefits of EVs as the nation continues to build its charging infrastructure."

That's Barra deflecting more than a little blame to the troubled state of the U.S. charging infrastructure, simultaneously shifting attention away from the troubled rollout of GM's oft-hyped Ultium battery platform.

Ultium was meant to underpin a new generation of electric vehicles, everything from big trucks to lunar rovers. Ultium was to be flexible, easy to manufacture, and cheap. But the Hummer EV, literally the most high-profile Ultium product to make it to market, demonstrates none of those ideals. Paul Jacobson, GM's CFO, said the company is taking a $1.7 billion writedown due to battery cell production costs.

Ultium's second movement, the far more sensible Blazer EV, has its own troubles to overcome as it finally comes to market, troubles that have more to do with the software running in the car than the battery pack strapped beneath it. The Blazer is still subject to a stop-sale, which was announced just days after we documented the many issues with the Edmunds long-term Blazer EV — 23 separate fault codes in just two months of ownership.